Rumor mill: Apple's next iPad Pro models are set to become the first devices to feature the company's new M5 chip, marking a significant step in the tech giant's hardware roadmap. People with knowledge of the matter said that the updated tablets could arrive as soon as October, introducing a new generation of Apple silicon to consumers before it appears in any Mac.

The forthcoming iPad Pro will continue with the design introduced in 2024, which brought a slimmer chassis and OLED display technology to the lineup. No major external changes are expected this cycle, but the internal upgrade is notable: the M5 chip will be built on TSMC's latest 3-nanometer process, promising improved performance and efficiency over the M4. The new processor is expected to deliver faster speeds and better power management, with particular gains in graphics and AI capabilities, though Apple has not detailed the exact performance metrics.

The OLED display, which debuted last year, will remain a central feature. Apple is said to be working on even slimmer bezels for future models, though it's unclear if that technology will be ready for this year's release.

The iPad Pro's update comes about 17 months after the introduction of the M4 model, reflecting Apple's move to a longer refresh cycle for its high-end tablets. The current iPad Pro starts at $999, and the lineup is expected to continue with both 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. The new models, internally code-named J817, J818, J820, and J821, will keep their premium positioning in Apple's tablet range.

Beyond the iPad Pro, Apple is preparing a broad slate of new products for early 2026, according to Bloomberg's sources. The company plans to refresh its entry-level iPad and iPad Air, with the latter moving from the M3 to the M4 chip but otherwise seeing limited changes. The next entry-level iPad, expected around March or April, will retain its current look but gain a faster processor to replace the A16 chip introduced in 2022. The iPad Air, which has seen strong sales since the 13-inch version launched in 2024, will continue to offer a larger screen at a mid-tier price point, starting around $800.

Apple's product roadmap also includes a new budget iPhone, the iPhone 17e, which features the A19 chip and a design similar to the current 16e model. This device, code-named V159, is expected to launch early next year, signaling a shift to annual updates for Apple's entry-level smartphones.

The company is also preparing new MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs with M5 chips, though those laptops could be delayed until 2026. The upcoming MacBook Pro models will be the last to use the current design before Apple transitions to OLED screens and new chassis in subsequent generations.

Additional products in development include a new external Mac monitor, the company's first since the Studio Display debuted in 2022, and a smart home hub that has been delayed due to postponed Siri upgrades. The external display, code-named J427, and the home hub, code-named J490, are both targeted for release in the first half of 2026.

These new devices are part of Apple's effort to regain consistent revenue growth following a period of uneven demand and slower product rollouts. The company's fall lineup this year is expected to include the iPhone 17, redesigned Pro models, new Apple Watches, upgraded iPad Pros, and a faster Vision Pro headset, setting the stage for a busy 2026 launch cycle.

Image credit: Kishore V