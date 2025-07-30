Bottom line: Scammers have been using social media for years to promote their schemes, and the latest one – an unbelievable deal on a lifetime Starlink subscription – is no different. While there are legitimate Starlink discounts that can help users save a few bucks, this offer is certainly not one of them.

The latest scam making the rounds on Facebook promises a lifetime subscription to SpaceX's Starlink satellite Internet service for as low as $127 – roughly as much as a single month of standard residential service. That's a heck of a deal, right? The bogus offer additionally includes a Starlink Mini dish, and it is just one of several. A separate scam attempts to lure victims in with a $67 annual plan.

Of course, none of these offers are legitimate. Clicking a fake ad takes you to a sketchy third-party website made to look like Starlink's site, complete with payment card forms.

PCMag took a closer look at the scam, and was able to find several variants on Facebook using the keyword "Starlink" in search. Consumers in countries around the globe have reportedly been complaining about the scam on social media since at least May, the publication noted.

Facebook did not respond to PCMag's request for comment before publication. SpaceX, meanwhile, has previously warned consumers about scams involving fake Starlink deals.

According to PCMag, SpaceX does occasionally run legitimate deals for Starlink products and services. One recent example included a free satellite dish when signing a 12-month contract – up to a $499 value. That's a solid offer, but it doesn't compare to a lifetime of service.

If you're unsure whether or not a deal is legitimate, you can start by going to the company in question's website and trying to find the offer there. Most companies also advertise their promotions directly on official social media accounts. And if you are still unsure, you can always call a company's customer service line and inquire directly.

Image credit: Evgeny Opanasenko, PCMag