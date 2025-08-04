Why it matters: Samsung's Z Flip series has long been more popular than the Z Fold, mostly due to being half the price. But is the latest version of the flippable more durable than the foldable? YouTube channel JerryRigEverything put the two handsets through torture tests to find out.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 did well in Zack Nelson's famed durability challenge recently (bottom of the page), surviving two bend tests despite having a 4.3mm-thin (unfolded) chassis.

Nelson has just carried out the same series of tests on the Fold 7's smaller sibling, the Z Flip 7. With a starting price of $1,100, it's almost half the price of the $2,000 Fold 7 256GB.

Diving right in, the Flip 7's edge-to-edge outer Gorilla Glass Victus 2 screen scratched at Mohs level 6, with deeper marks at 7 – fairly standard for flagships today.

The more delicate polymer-surface inner screen starts showing damage at Mohs level 2, so anything harder than a fingernail is likely to scratch that display – it's likely why Samsung gives away a free inner layer screen protector replacement in the first 12 months after purchase if it is scratched or starts peeling.

The outer screen handles the burn test very well, with no visible damage even after being roasted for more than 20 seconds. The inner screen was less durable, turning off after 15 seconds of flame, which left two permanent green marks.

Smothering the Z Flip 7 in dirt doesn't render the phone unusable either; it just ends up with lots of creaks and groans when opening and closing. The handset is IP48 rated, meaning it is protected against ingress of solid objects larger than 1mm and can withstand long-term immersion in water under pressure.

Finally, there's the bend test. Nelson carries out two full-strength bends, and while there are a couple of internal clicks during the second attempt, the Z Flip 7 keeps its structural integrity. Nelson has two extra attempts at breaking the phone in two, but there's still no damage – even the display survives intact. Ultimately, it seems Samsung's latest folding devices are equally tough.