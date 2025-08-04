Facepalm: Take-Two's BioShock 4 has been stuck in development hell for over a decade. Now, executives have fired the studio head, demoted the creative director, and ordered a full rewrite, putting the project's future in doubt. Fans have long wondered when the game will launch - but maybe the real question is: will it?

Take-Two is overhauling the long-delayed next installment in the BioShock series after an internal review left top executives at 2K Games dissatisfied with the game's progress. The project, led by Take-Two subsidiary Cloud Chamber, has been in development for over a decade and has shifted between multiple studios. Anonymous insiders told Bloomberg the review singled out the game's narrative as a weak point, prompting leadership to order a complete rewrite in the coming months.

As part of the shake-up, 2K ousted Cloud Chamber studio head Kelley Gilmore and reassigned creative director Hogarth de la Plante to a publishing role. It is unclear who will fill those positions moving forward. Company officials informed staff of the leadership changes during a recent all-hands meeting, where they also emphasized the need for greater efficiency and agility. That message has stoked internal fears about possible layoffs.

A 2K spokesperson confirmed the leadership changes and reiterated the company's commitment to delivering a BioShock game that meets - or exceeds - fans' high expectations.

"We are working hard to set BioShock up for the best possible future," the publisher said. "Right now, we have a good game, but we are committed to delivering a great one. We are working closely with leadership at the studio to define this path."

The BioShock franchise remains one of the most commercially successful in gaming, with more than 43 million copies sold across its three titles. However, it has been more than a decade since the last release - 2013's BioShock Infinite - and updates on the next game have been sporadic.

In 2019, Take-Two confirmed development of the new BioShock under its newly formed Cloud Chamber studio - based in Novato, California, and Montreal. Since then, the company has kept details under wraps, offering little more than the occasional reassurance that the game was still in the works.

The publisher also had a remake of the original BioShock under development, but quietly shelved the project earlier this year. The move reflects 2K's shifting priorities as it focuses on developing the new installment.

In January, GameRant pegged BioShock 4 for release sometime next year. That prediction came before executives ordered the studio to rewrite the game from scratch - a setback that leaves the next installment far from finished. While 2K has not shared a target release window, a 2026 launch now seems unlikely. The company's renewed focus on overhauling the narrative and retooling management points to a project still struggling to find its footing.