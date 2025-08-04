In a nutshell: Electronic Arts is preparing to launch the next chapter in the Battlefield saga and expects players to fully embrace the new FPS experience. However, many potential buyers may be disappointed by the game's lack of support for Linux-based platforms.

Battlefield 6 will include a powerful anti-cheat system that requires players to enable Secure Boot on their Windows PCs. Battlefield Wire confirmed the news on X, stating that EA's anti-cheat technology will run at the kernel level on Windows and rely on Microsoft's controversial UEFI-based Secure Boot feature.

The anti-cheat system, called Javelin, was previously used in Battlefield 2042 with the same Secure Boot requirement. EA says Javelin improves upon the solution it introduced in 2022 for its multiplayer-focused games. According to the company, the system has protected over 28 million PC players across more than 2.2 billion gaming sessions, boasting an accuracy rate of "over" 99 percent.

EA maintains that Javelin is essential to ensure a fair Battlefield experience. Built by a team of experienced engineers and analysts, the system is designed to deliver "unique" protections tailored to each EA title and its specific cheating threats.

EA confirmed that Javelin is already part of the Battlefield portfolio and will be integrated into Battlefield 6 at launch. The game is scheduled for release on October 10, 2025, for Windows PCs and x86-based consoles from Sony and Microsoft.

While the official PC specifications are fairly forgiving for a modern, graphically intensive title, the mandatory Secure Boot requirement could negatively impact sales.

Because Javelin operates at the kernel level, Battlefield 6 will not run on Linux-based operating systems, even when paired with compatibility layers such as Proton. Since SteamOS and Proton are integral to Valve's Steam Deck, the game will be incompatible with the handheld for the foreseeable future.

Steam Deck incompatibility has also been confirmed by EA executive vice-president Vince Zampella. EA has publicly set the ambitious goal of reaching 100 million players with the new FPS, a target that looks increasingly unrealistic given the Secure Boot requirement and the Javelin anticheat system.

EA may be forced to rethink its approach in the near future, as Microsoft intends to further restrict third-party access to the Windows kernel. On the upside, DICE appears to have made optimizations in asset management and customization: players can choose a "minimum" 55 GB installation containing the core components, or an 80 GB install to access the full Battlefield 6 experience with both single- and multiplayer modes.