What just happened? ChatGPT is on pace to surpass 700 million weekly users – a sharp jump from 500 million in March and nearly four times its total from a year ago. The surge spans free and paid tiers alike, underscoring AI's accelerating global adoption.

CNBC notes that ChatGPT's 40-percent usage boost includes customers from free, Plus Pro, Enterprise, Team, and Educational tiers. OpenAI marked the milestone with a post from Nick Turley, the company's vice president and head of ChatGPT, who framed the growth as a sign of broader momentum – not just for usage, but for impact.

"Every day, people and teams are learning, creating, and solving harder problems. Big week ahead," Turley said on X. "Grateful to the team for making ChatGPT more useful and delivering on our mission so everyone can benefit from AI."

Users now exchange more than three billion messages daily on the platform, reflecting ChatGPT's growing role in both personal and professional routines. The number of paying business customers has also surged to five million – up from three million just two months ago.

The surge comes amid OpenAI's $8.3 billion funding round from investors including Dragoneer, Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Coatue, and Altimeter. Part of a broader $40 billion raise led by SoftBank, the round was reportedly five times oversubscribed and closed ahead of schedule. OpenAI's annual recurring revenue has jumped to $13 billion – up from $10 billion in June – and could top $20 billion by year's end. The latest financing pegs the company's valuation at $300 billion, cementing its status as one of the most valuable startups in the world.

Despite its rapid growth, OpenAI still lags behind Google in global reach. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai recently said Google's much-maligned AI Overviews now serve two billion users each month across 200 countries. Meanwhile, Gemini, Google's AI chatbot, has surpassed 450 million monthly active users.

As competition intensifies, OpenAI is using its new capital to fund a massive global infrastructure push. In partnership with SoftBank, Oracle, and MGX, the company has launched the Stargate Project – a joint venture aiming to invest up to $500 billion over four years to build large-scale AI infrastructure, starting in the United States. The initiative includes a sprawling data center buildout in Texas and a $30 billion-per-year lease with Oracle for 4.5 gigawatts of capacity. OpenAI is also expanding abroad with Stargate Norway and a large-scale facility in Abu Dhabi through its partnership with Emirati group G42.