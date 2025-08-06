Cutting corners: After AnandTech shut down, it was understood that the site's publisher would keep its valuable archives online indefinitely. Now, it turns out that for Future PLC, "indefinitely" only meant a little over 11 months. Anyone concerned about preserving the site should consider backing up alternative archives as soon as possible.

Readers recently discovered that navigating to AnandTech.com now automatically redirects to the site's forums, with articles no longer accessible. Although other sources have preserved the content, the removal of the main site marks a definitive end to a valuable early pillar of tech journalism online.

The thousands of articles from AnandTech's 27-year history are still accessible through the Internet Archive's Wayback Machine, but they are no longer properly indexed. Specific pages are now much harder to find unless readers remember the exact URL.

Creating article feedback threads (as TechSpot does) would have at least preserved URLs and excerpts within the forums. Their absence on AnandTech will make retrieving articles even more difficult. Fortunately, a complete unofficial 74 GB archive is available for download, and users are attempting to clone the site at archive.anandtech.com.

From 1997 to 2024, AnandTech covered the tech industry for nearly three decades. Its articles contain valuable analysis on the history of hardware and software development. Since much of the content published by this respected outlet is found almost nowhere else, its archive remains one of the most valuable resources for tech research. The removal of the main site likely just wiped out a significant number of Wikipedia citations.

Other defunct tech outlets that were completely taken offline include All Things Digital, its successor Recode, and HardOCP.

HardOCP's articles remain traceable through article feedback threads and the Internet Archive. Meanwhile, although Bit-Tech ceased publishing new content in 2021, its full archive remains online.

Game Informer was likely one of the most well-known gaming outlets to be taken offline recently. After a 33-year run that made it the longest-running US gaming magazine, Game Informer shut down around the same time as AnandTech, and its archive was initially deleted. However, in March of this year, Gunzilla Games acquired the outlet with its entire team intact and restored all of its articles.

Sadly, such a revival is unlikely for AnandTech. Preserving the history of one of tech journalism's most trusted sources now falls to independent readers.