Something to look forward to: OLED panels are about to get faster, brighter, and weirder. From 720Hz refresh rates to 4,000-nit tandems and stretchable surfaces that mimic physical buttons, LG's latest prototypes preview features that could define the next wave of gaming, automotive, and commercial displays.

LG has confirmed it will showcase a new 720Hz OLED monitor at the upcoming K-Display 2025 event, along with other products. Depending on release timing, LG might become the first or second company to achieve that refresh rate with an OLED panel.

The 27-inch screen defaults to 540Hz at 1440p, a cutting-edge benchmark for OLED technology. An optional setting boosts the refresh rate to 720Hz while lowering the resolution to 1080p. Using LG's fourth-generation OLED technology, the monitor delivers 99.5-percent DCI-P3 color reproduction and a maximum brightness of 1,500 nits.

Another manufacturer, SDC, unveiled a monitor with a similar resolution, refresh rate, brightness, and color gamut in June. However, a flyer shared on Reddit remains the only proof of the WOLED panel's existence. LG will likely become the first company to demonstrate an OLED screen reaching 720Hz. Samsung released a 500Hz OLED in May, while the 750Hz Koorui G7 TN panel holds the title as the world's fastest commercial monitor.

Ultra-high refresh rates significantly improve motion clarity in fast-moving PC games, making them crucial for esports titles. They also enable Nvidia's multi-frame generation technology to overcome CPU limitations.

Meanwhile, LG will showcase an 83-inch, 4,000-nit OLED screen at K-Display, featuring its Primary RGB Tandem technology, which stacks red, green, and blue light in independent layers. It will also reveal a 45-inch screen with its highest-ever OLED resolution: 5,120 by 2,160 pixels.

Another demonstration will showcase multiple new panels for automotive infotainment. The centerpiece is a 57-inch pillar-to-pillar LCD screen that occupies the entire dashboard, displaying driver-side and passenger-side functionality. A 36-inch OLED slides downward from above the LCD to provide additional information when needed, and an external 29-inch LCD screen can display ads and other messages.

Lastly, the company will showcase a micro-LED display that can stretch up to 53 percent. A video demonstration shows the screen creating customizable indentations that haptically mimic physical buttons.

The K-Display 2025 expo runs for three days starting August 7 at the COEX convention center in Seoul.