What just happened? Thermal Grizzly has released a new open-air test bench aimed at competitive overclockers and hardware engineers. The product, called the "der8enchtable," was developed in collaboration with Roman "der8auer" Hartung and the engineering team at Elmor Labs.

First unveiled at Computex 2025 where it earned an international design award, the platform departs from the traditional passive frame approach by integrating an active printed circuit board. This built-in PCB consolidates connections for cooling, storage, and peripherals, streamlining hardware installation and replacement.

The der8enchtable began as an internal testing tool for component evaluation but was later adapted for the retail market. It targets overclockers, hardware reviewers, and system builders who need to swap components frequently without the limitations of a standard case.

The unit's PCB manages three independent fan zones, each with three 4-pin connectors. Every connector supports up to 3A of power, includes its own fuse, and allows speed control either manually or via the motherboard. A dedicated pump zone for liquid cooling provides two additional 4-pin connectors.

The test bench integrates two SATA ports directly onto its circuit board and offers two additional SATA outputs. It provides mounting points for two 2.5-inch solid-state drives and includes four microSD card slots for quick media swaps. For connecting other devices, it features four USB 2.0 Type-A ports and two USB 2.0 Type-C ports.

Power is supplied through a single PCIe 6-pin connector, and a 9-pin USB header links the bench to the motherboard.

The der8enchtable ships with ATX standoffs pre-installed, which can be reconfigured for microATX and Mini-ITX motherboards. Its modular frame can hold a power supply or operate in a compact mode. Velcro straps help with cable management, while dedicated mounting points support fans or radiators for cooling. Underneath, RGB lighting can be controlled via a 3-pin addressable RGB header or an external controller.

These features make it easier to change drives, adjust cooling, and connect devices without rewiring the motherboard each time – saving time when swapping motherboards or testing different hardware components.

The unit retails for approximately $270 and includes mounting brackets, cables, fasteners, Velcro straps, and Allen keys.

While conventional cases remain more practical for permanent builds, Thermal Grizzly's offering caters to users who prioritize flexibility and efficiency over full enclosure. For those who test multiple configurations in quick succession, the der8enchtable provides a purpose-built alternative to improvised setups.