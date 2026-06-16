In brief: Logitech has introduced a new G3-series keyboard and mouse, rounding out the budget desktop ecosystem to deliver what the company calls excellent performance and world-class features at an affordable price point.

The new G305 X Superlight follows in the footsteps of the original G305, a fan favorite in Logitech's stable over the last several years. Priced at $79.99, the new six-button mouse features an updated Hero 44K sensor, a scroll wheel, support for up to five on-board profiles and yes, RGB lighting – all in a chassis weighing roughly 59g.

Key tech specs include a 1 kHz USB / wireless report rate, Bluetooth / Lightspeed / wired connectivity options, and a 32-bit Arm microprocessor. Tested on a Logitech G640 gaming mouse pad, Logitech claims a 40G acceleration rate and 678 IPS tracking. Battery life is rated at up to 130 hours., and you can get up to 3.5 hours of playtime from a two-minute charge.

The Logitech G305 X Superlight is due out on June 30 in your choice of black or white, and comes backed by a two-year limited hardware warranty.

The G316 X 98, meanwhile, is a wired mechanical gaming keyboard that'll also be offered in black or white. It can be configured with either tactile or linear style switches, and features an 8 kHz report rate as well as onboard controls complete with an interactive dot-matrix LED display.

The board boasts per-key RGB lighting and 30 customizable light bar zones as well as hot-swappable key switches and keycaps to further enhance personalization. Like the new mouse, it also comes backed by a two-year warranty and launches on June 30. Expect to pay $119.99 for the opportunity.

The G305 X Superlight and the G316 X 98 join the G325 Lightspeed, an affordable wireless gaming headset that dropped earlier this year. The cans boast 24-bit dynamic audio, a built-in beamforming mic, and up to 24 hours of runtime on a single charge. Pricing is set at $79.99 and they're available now in black, white, and blue colorways.