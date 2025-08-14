What just happened? Gamers on modern PCs and consoles have enjoyed the benefits of machine learning in 3D graphics for years. Now, Arm Holdings is bringing similar technology to mobile, introducing AI-powered algorithms that upscale real-time graphics on the fly.

Arm has unveiled a new "neural" technology designed to upscale and enhance graphics on smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices. The company touts its approach as an "industry first," promising PC-level visual quality on mobile – and that's just the beginning.

The first practical application of this AI-driven effort is Neural Super Sampling, a graphics upscaling method that can reportedly double resolution with just 4 milliseconds of additional rendering time per frame.

With NSS, developers can render frames at 540p while delivering output that looks like near-native 1080p. According to Arm, this can cut GPU workload by up to 50 percent, reducing power consumption or enabling significantly higher frame rates as a result.

Nvidia pioneered AI-based upscaling on GeForce RTX cards in 2019 with Deep Learning Super Sampling, and Arm's new NSS appears to offer similar capabilities to DLSS 1.0 and 2.0. The technology builds on Accuracy Super Resolution, Arm's earlier upscaling method based on AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2, already implemented in games like Fortnite and Infinity Nikki.

A key factor for mobile adoption is robust framework support, and Arm is preparing accordingly. The company has introduced a Neural Graphics Development Kit tailored for mobile, providing everything developers need to integrate NSS and other AI-powered techniques.

The new development framework includes an Unreal Engine plugin, a PC-based Vulkan emulator, updated profiling tools, and ML extensions for the Vulkan APIs. Furthermore, Arm is releasing the full AI models of its neural upscaling tech through an open source license via GitHub and Hugging Face.

Beyond NSS and the neural development kit, Arm is also planning additional AI-driven graphics technologies including Neural Frame Rate Upscaling, Neural Super Sampling, and Denoising (path tracing). These technologies should be available to app developers in 2026 ahead of proper hardware support, Arm said.