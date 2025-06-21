Upscayl
Upscayl lets you enlarge and enhance low-resolution images using advanced AI algorithms.
Upscayl is a powerful image upscaling tool that uses advanced AI technology to enhance your images. It allows you to enlarge images without losing quality. It's almost like magic!
Upscayl uses Real-ESRGAN and Vulkan architecture to achieve this. Our backend is fully open-source under the AGPLv3 license.
Do I need a GPU to use Upscayl Desktop?
Yes, you need a Vulkan-compatible graphics card to use Upscayl. CPU only mode is not supported at the moment and many iGPUs are not supported.
Why is the Mac App Store version of Upscayl not free, while the desktop version is?
Upscayl Desktop is licensed under the AGPLv3 and offers the same core functionality. However, the version available on the Mac App Store is distributed under Apple's licensing rules and includes additional features for paid users-such as priority email support, automatic updates, and access to additional AI models (currently in development).
Features
No limits
With no limits, upscayl as many images, in as many formats as you want. Upscayl Desktop is limitless.
Local Processing
Upscayl Desktop does all the processing on your local machine. No need for internet connection.
Several AI Models
With Upscayl Desktop you get access to several AI models for enhanced quality and performance. You can even add your own custom models.
Cross Platform
Upscayl Desktop is available for Linux, MacOS and Windows. Download the latest version and start upscaling your images today!
Free and Open Source
Upscayl Desktop is completely free and open source. Download once, forever yours.
Customizable
Customize Upscayl Desktop to your liking. Change the theme, the model, the output resolution and more. The power is in your hands.
What's New
- A new updated interface for the 500th time!
- Upscayl now supports multiple languages! SAY WHAT!?
- Introducing an all new model - High Fidelity!
- English, Russian, Japanese, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Indonesian and Chinese translations have been added!
- Added an all new Lens Viewer! Programming it almost made me insane (NO CLICKBAIT)
- You can now paste and upscayl clipboard images! 📋 Thanks to @abhishek-gaonkar
- Added a new onboarding dialog that allows you to configure Upscayl before using
- Upscayl now shows you stats like total images upscaled, average upscayl time, etc. in the right sidebar
- Refactored the whole codebase for the 1324215041th time
- Updated the Right sidebar (More Options) drawer UI because I can
- Added TTA Mode, it's too complicated, please brave/google/bing it
- Added System Info section in Settings Tab and Logs
- Updated AI models selection with example images and descriptions for people who love things simple
- Added 256+ character length alert for Windows users (please switch to Linux)
- Added support for JFIF format, don't know who needs it but still.
- Added the option to disable auto-updates check. Please stop bothering me about it now
- Added the option for Mac App Store users to email Upscayl Support directly with logs and all details pre-filled
- Added the option to help Upscayl with stats like GPU models, DAU, etc. We don't collect any personal data
- Added a short tutorial video in the onboarding screen
- Added language switcher in onboarding dialog
- Fixed Error Screen for client side issues
- Did all of this hard work, just for the one reading this
