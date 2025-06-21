Upscayl is a powerful image upscaling tool that uses advanced AI technology to enhance your images. It allows you to enlarge images without losing quality. It's almost like magic!

Upscayl uses Real-ESRGAN and Vulkan architecture to achieve this. Our backend is fully open-source under the AGPLv3 license.

Do I need a GPU to use Upscayl Desktop?

Yes, you need a Vulkan-compatible graphics card to use Upscayl. CPU only mode is not supported at the moment and many iGPUs are not supported.

Why is the Mac App Store version of Upscayl not free, while the desktop version is?

Upscayl Desktop is licensed under the AGPLv3 and offers the same core functionality. However, the version available on the Mac App Store is distributed under Apple's licensing rules and includes additional features for paid users-such as priority email support, automatic updates, and access to additional AI models (currently in development).

Features

No limits

With no limits, upscayl as many images, in as many formats as you want. Upscayl Desktop is limitless.

Local Processing

Upscayl Desktop does all the processing on your local machine. No need for internet connection.

Several AI Models

With Upscayl Desktop you get access to several AI models for enhanced quality and performance. You can even add your own custom models.

Cross Platform

Upscayl Desktop is available for Linux, MacOS and Windows. Download the latest version and start upscaling your images today!

Free and Open Source

Upscayl Desktop is completely free and open source. Download once, forever yours.

Customizable

Customize Upscayl Desktop to your liking. Change the theme, the model, the output resolution and more. The power is in your hands.

What's New