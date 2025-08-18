Editor's take: Microsoft has spent years trying to make its official app store the default gateway for Windows software. The effort has mostly flopped, but the company keeps nudging the store toward something usable – and at least marginally safe – for Windows app fans.

Microsoft recently changed how its app store settings handle updates. Screenshots shared by Deskmodder.de show that app updates are now mandatory, though Windows users can still briefly delay the automatic reinstallation process.

Microsoft is reportedly slow-rolling a change to all Windows users that removes the ability to disable automatic app updates. Users can now pause updates, but only for one to five weeks. Deskmodder notes that Microsoft also appears to have removed the Registry tweak that previously allowed users to modify update behavior. However, the Group Policy editor can still create exemptions, letting updates remain disabled on workstations or enterprise systems.

Group Policy has been a feature of the Windows NT family since Windows NT 4.0 Server, with a dedicated editor (gpedit.msc) available starting with Windows 2000 Professional. The editor isn't included in Home editions, leaving many users stuck with automatic app updates and no simple way to disable the new behavior.

Microsoft may have removed users' ability to control how apps and updates are managed through the Store primarily for security reasons. Apps and software that aren't updated regularly can quickly become system-wide vulnerabilities, even though some power users would still prefer to have the final say over updates.

Though it never fulfilled its original vision as a universal digital delivery platform, the Microsoft Store continues working to improve how software reaches users' PCs. Officially launched in 2012 with Windows 8, the store is gradually adding new features to make life easier for both developers and users.

In 2024, Microsoft added the ability to update third-party applications through the Store, extending beyond just UWP apps to include Win32/Windows API software. Additionally, the WinGet package manager now offers a convenient way to download and archive Store apps for offline distribution.