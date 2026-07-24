The big picture: McAfee was a trusted name in the antivirus software market during the MS-DOS days. Many computers came with a copy of the company's VirusScan freeware tool to fend off trojan horses and other virus threats. Today, McAfee is a name that's almost exclusively trusted in the advertising and B2B markets. End users would very much prefer to avoid McAfee products at this point, which is why they tend to get angry when someone tries to push the McAfee brand through bundled advertising pop-ups.

The controversial advertising partnership between LG and McAfee has apparently come to an end after Microsoft got involved in the matter.

Pavan Davuluri, executive vice president of Windows and Devices, recently confirmed that Redmond got in touch with LG, the company that started it all. LG has "agreed" to remove the McAfee pop-up from its Windows Store app, Davuluri said, which likely means that Microsoft forced the South Korean manufacturer to stop pushing McAfee-related advertising to customers who purchased a new gaming monitor.

The controversy began earlier this month, when users discovered that the "LG Monitor App Installer" app was displaying McAfee promotions. Windows installed the app after affected users connected their brand-new LG monitors, with no easy way to uninstall the tool without resorting to third-party applications or disabling the Microsoft Store itself.

– Pavan Davuluri (@pavandavuluri) July 22, 2026

According to Davuluri's post, Microsoft "connected" with LG before the latter agreed to remove the McAfee adware message from the LG Monitor App Installer app. Both companies apparently share a common goal of improving the Windows ecosystem and providing customers with the best possible software experience.

Per user complaints, the list of LG monitors reportedly found to automatically push the LG Monitor App Installer app onto users' PCs includes the following models: 34GX900A-B, 45GX950-B.AEU, 32GS95UE-B, 39GX950B, 27GP83B-B, 27GN800, 32GS95UE-B, and 27GN850-B.

Apps developed through Microsoft's Universal Windows Platform can be designed to install automatically when a user connects a specific device to a Windows machine. Put simply, Microsoft approved this practice for UWP app developers, and the LG monitor tool was simply working as designed.

The official UWP documentation even states that automatic installation can be a source of confusion because users do not receive any notification about the installation process.

Other companies known to take advantage of this auto-installation feature include Razer, Logitech, Asus, and Gigabyte.