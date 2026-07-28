What just happened? Apple has released major security updates for its consumer-facing operating systems. The latest patches cover macOS Tahoe 26.6, iOS 26.6, iPadOS 26.6, watchOS 26.6, tvOS 26.6, and visionOS 26.6. The company also issued security fixes for macOS 15 Sequoia and macOS 14 Sonoma to keep older operating systems protected.

macOS Tahoe 26.6 addresses 155 vulnerabilities, including flaws that could enable root privilege escalation, sandbox escapes, and Gatekeeper bypasses. The patches also prevent third-party apps from accessing sensitive user data, gaining root privileges, or fingerprinting users. In addition, they improve Tahoe's memory handling to prevent malicious audio files from corrupting process memory.

The update also addresses buffer overflows, kernel memory corruption, and remote denial-of-service attacks. Apple additionally issued fixes for security flaws that could allow malicious apps to delete files without permission, cause unexpected system terminations, read kernel memory, access contacts without user authorization, and bypass code-signing enforcement.

macOS Sonoma 14.8.8 and macOS Sequoia 15.7.8, meanwhile, address several critical vulnerabilities affecting the App Store, Apple Account, Neural Engine, Audio, Contacts, Crash Reporter, Control Center, Game Center, the macOS kernel, and other components of the operating systems.

iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 address more than 75 vulnerabilities involving the Neural Engine, App Store, kernel, and WebKit, as well as multiple issues affecting Wi-Fi, Siri, and other applications. The patches are available for iPhone 11 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and later, iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) and later, iPad Air (3rd generation) and later, iPad (8th generation) and later, and iPad mini (5th generation) and later.

Apple also released watchOS 26.6, tvOS 26.6, and visionOS 26.6 with fixes for at least 194 unique vulnerabilities, according to CVE.org. watchOS 26.6 is available for Watch Series 6 and later, tvOS 26.6 is available for all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, and visionOS 26.6 is available for all Apple Vision Pro models.

Finally, Safari 26.6 is available for Sonoma and Sequoia, with nearly a dozen patches addressing improper authorization vulnerabilities, memory handling and disclosure flaws, WebAssembly Micro Runtime crashes, UI spoofing and clickjacking, iframe sandboxing policy violations, and potential denial-of-service attacks affecting the WebKit engine and WebRTC communication framework.

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