In a nutshell: Starting in September, GeForce Now Ultimate subscribers can stream games from servers equipped with the RTX 5080, the service's first Blackwell GPU, to enjoy higher frame rates and enhanced image quality. Nvidia also announced plans to introduce numerous features to its desktop app this week, and a lineup of upcoming games that support DLSS 4.

Nvidia made a host of announcements to inaugurate Gamescom 2025, the video game industry's largest trade event. Numerous other companies are set to make announcements and host showcases on August 19-24.

As Gamescom begins, the Nvidia app will receive a significant beta update, introducing more ways to tune graphics settings.

For example, users can now toggle overrides to activate frame generation, multi-frame generation, the DLSS transformer model, DLAA, and DLSS ultra performance mode in unsupported games globally, without adjusting settings for individual titles. Furthermore, Nvidia's in-game overlay now displays override performance statistics.

The update also introduces Smooth Motion, a driver-level function that enables frame generation for unsupported games, to RTX 40 series graphics cards. The feature was previously exclusive to RTX 50 series.

Nvidia also moved some popular Control Panel overrides, such as anisotropic filtering, anti-aliasing, and ambient occlusion, to the app. The change helps users enhance retro games by making the controls easier to access.

Users enrolled in the Nvidia App beta can access the new features on August 19, and a stable build will launch next week.

Meanwhile, GeForce Now's Ultimate subscription tier will begin utilizing the RTX 5080 in September. The introduction of Nvidia's Blackwell architecture to the cloud gaming service enables multi-frame generation and a new streaming mode with improved image quality and response times.

Frame rates can reach up to 120fps in 5K (5120 x 2880), 360fps in 1080p, or 90fps on the Steam Deck. On the fastest networks, input latency has been reduced to 30 milliseconds. Moreover, the new Cinematic-Quality Streaming mode introduces 4:4:4 chroma sampling, 10-bit HDR, AV1 encoding, AI video filters, and automatic display detection.

Additionally, GeForce Now's game library will nearly double when the new Install-to-Play function adds more than 2,200 Steam titles, bringing the total to over 4,500. The new games will be installed to a persistent 100GB cloud storage allotment, available to Ultimate and Performance subscribers, with higher capacities available with an additional subscription. Borderlands 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and The Outer Worlds 2 will come to GeForce Now when they launch later this year.

Nvidia also announced that Borderlands 4 and The Outer Worlds 2 will support DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation. Other upcoming DLSS 4 games include Cinder City, Pragmata, Black State, Phantom Blade Zero, Hell is Us, Chronos: The New Dawn, Directive 8020, and Resident Evil Requiem. Some of these titles will support ray tracing, while Driective 8020 and Resident Evil Requiem will include path tracing.