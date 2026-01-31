Ripple effect: Windows has long been the default choice for PC gamers, but that grip is beginning to loosen. Linux gaming is surging, not only because of growing frustration with Windows 11, but also due to Valve's major inroads in making Linux a more viable gaming platform, driven by optimizations developed for the Steam Deck. To cater to this expanding community, Nvidia is doing its part and has now launched a GeForce Now Linux client in beta.

Nvidia announced plans to bring GeForce Now to Linux at CES 2026 a few weeks ago. The service was already available on Linux-powered handhelds like the Steam Deck, but it is now also supported on general Linux distributions for desktops and laptops.

The GeForce Now client is officially supported only on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and later, but since it is being offered as a Flatpak build, it should be compatible with other distros as well. The client is currently designed only for x86_64 Linux, with no AArch64 builds available yet. Nvidia has also not clarified whether it plans to support ARM64 in the future.

The official system requirements suggest that the GeForce Now Linux client can run on relatively modest hardware. All you need is a modern graphics card with H.264 or H.265 Vulkan Video support. Recommended options include the Nvidia R580 series when using the X.Org session, or Mesa 24.2+ with AMD or Intel chips when using the Wayland session.

The official system requirements suggest that the GeForce Now Linux client can run on relatively modest hardware. Users simply need a modern graphics card that supports H.264 or H.265 Vulkan Video decoding. Nvidia recommends using an R580-series driver or newer when running under an X.Org session, while AMD and Intel users should have Mesa 24.2 or later and use the Wayland session for the best experience.

GeForce Now on Linux supports more than 4,500 titles, including AAA blockbusters such as Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Total War: Three Kingdoms, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Borderlands 4, and Battlefield 6. The free tier offers access to the full library, but gameplay is limited by capped session lengths and a more basic experience.

Paid users can expect a significantly upgraded experience, with support for ray tracing, DLSS 4, and more. The Performance tier enables 1440p at 60 FPS and sessions of up to six hours, while the Ultimate tier unlocks RTX 5080 servers with support for up to 5K at 120 FPS, or 1080p at 360 FPS, with sessions lasting up to eight hours.

Gamers interested in trying GeForce Now on Linux can download it from TechSpot, as the company is not distributing it through Flathub.