Rumor mill: Apple is gearing up to refresh its Mac lineup with the upcoming M5 and M5 Pro chips. The new Mac mini could launch later this year, while Apple plans to delay the MacBook Pro update until 2026 as it focuses on squeezing more performance and efficiency from its silicon.

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects next-generation MacBook Pro models with M5 chips to launch in 2026. The update likely won't bring a new design or notable features, but the processors should deliver better performance and efficiency.

Kuo added that high-end M5 SoCs will use separate underfill and molding processes, unlike the A20 chip in development for the iPhone 18. The A20 will reportedly adopt WMCM (Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module) packaging, which combines both techniques to improve efficiency and yield.

Kuo's note appears to confirm an earlier report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that the next-generation MacBook Pros will arrive in 2026. Gurman had initially predicted a late-2025 launch for the M5 models but revised his forecast last month, citing a potential delay to 2026.

Apple also plans to upgrade the Mac mini with M5 chips soon. AppleInsider reports that Cupertino is developing more than a dozen new Mac models and configurations, including at least two Mac mini variants powered by the M5 and M5 Pro. The publication previously revealed that Apple was testing an unidentified Mac with model number J873s, speculated to be a Mac mini powered by the M5 Pro. Sources now say a second Mac, model number J873g, is also being tested and is believed to be the base Mac mini with the standard M5 chip.

On the software side, Apple is said to be working on macOS 26.1, macOS 26.4, and macOS 27. The company will likely roll out macOS 26.1 developer beta later this year, while version 26.4 may incorporate several updated features, including improvements to Siri, new emoji, and more.

Apple is reportedly developing several other Macs powered by M5-series chips. These include the M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro, a new Mac Pro, and more. The company has not disclosed when it plans to launch any of these devices.