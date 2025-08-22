The big picture: Nvidia's RTX 50 series and AMD's Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards have generally sold for hundreds of dollars over MSRP since their launch in the first quarter of this year. While that largely remains the case, a careful search through online retailers in the US shows that customers looking for Team Green's GPUs still have reason to be optimistic.

Those willing to spend time browsing Amazon, Newegg, and Micro Center can now find some RTX 50 series graphics cards priced at or within $30 of MSRP. While most listings remain heavily inflated, the GPU market may finally be showing signs of stability.

Gigabyte is currently bundling pre-order copies of Borderlands 4 with the RTX 5070 at its $549 MSRP and the 5070 Ti at $780 – just $30 above its $749 list price. The 5070 Ti ranks among the best-performing graphics cards in recent cost-per-frame comparisons at MSRP, but until now, that price point has been more illusion than reality.

PNY is also selling the RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti at similar prices, but its most compelling offer may be the RTX 5080 at its $1,000 MSRP. This is notable because prior analysis identified the 5080 and 5090 as the biggest casualties of inflated pricing, often listed at least 50 percent above MSRP. Asus has a comparable offer at $1,100, signaling a possible shift toward normalization.

On the AMD side, MSRPs for the Radeon RX 9000 series remain largely theoretical. The RX 9070 XT would likely rank among 2025's best GPUs if it were actually available at its $600 MSRP. Our analysis shows it outperforms the $750 RTX 5070 Ti in most games, and recent software updates have further improved its performance. Unfortunately, most listings still price Team Red's upper-midrange card closer to $800, even months after launch. A few 16GB 9060 XT models, however, can be found within $50 of the $349 MSRP.

Although eager buyers might be tempted to grab these recent "deals," anyone who can wait a few months should consider doing so. Holiday promotions could offer better discounts, and if leaks from the Chiphell forums prove accurate, significant price cuts for the RTX 50 series may be imminent.

Looking ahead, Nvidia is expected to launch an RTX 50 Super lineup in late 2025 or early 2026. While these cards likely won't deliver dramatic performance gains, they are rumored to include substantial VRAM upgrades, providing extra headroom for high-resolution gaming and ray tracing.