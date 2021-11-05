HWMonitor 1.45
HWMonitor is a hardware monitoring program that reads PC systems main health sensors: voltages, temperatures, fans speed.
Download
What's New
Certified
Similar to 8
Freeware
Windows
1.2 MB
37,544
As featured in:
The program handles the most common sensor chips, like ITE IT87 series, most Winbond ICs, and others. In addition, it can read modern CPUs on-die core thermal sensors, as well has hard drives temperature via S.M.A.R.T, and video card GPU temperature. Special hardware monitors such as abit® uGuru and Gigabyte® ODIN™ power supplies serie are supported too.
What's New:
- Intel 12th gen Alder Lake processors, Z6xx platform and DDR5 memory.
- AMD Radeon 6600XT GPU.
- Hard disks activity and read/write speeds.
Software similar to HWMonitor 8
-
Professional hardware information and diagnostic tools supporting latest components, industry technologies and standards.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
This tool gathers detailed information about your system.
- Free to Try
- Windows
-
General Windows utility for dumping lots of useful Windows, Network and hardware info
- Freeware
- Windows
-
A powerful system information tool for Windows.
- Freeware
- Windows
-
More similar downloads