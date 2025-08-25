What just happened? Happy Birthday to Windows 95, Microsoft's first, extremely successful foray into the world of 32-bit consumer operating systems. The company released the original retail edition of the OS on August 24, 1995, and literally changed computing technology forever.

Yesterday was the 30th anniversary of Windows 95, the operating system that revolutionized personal computing and introduced technologies still standard today. With limited consumer internet in 1995, Microsoft sold the software in cardboard boxes – and moved an enormous number of copies in record time.

Windows 95 marked a turning point in how Microsoft did business with computers. The company began refocusing on the Windows brand in 1990, when Windows 3.0 earned widespread praise from users and reviewers. For the first time in decades, Microsoft aimed to merge two separate environments – MS-DOS and Windows – into a single PC experience.

Many users, including myself, initially despised the new operating system. Countless 16-bit "gaming" PCs fell short of Windows 95's minimum requirements – a 386DX CPU, 4MB of RAM, and 50 to 55MB of hard disk space. Microsoft kept those requirements deliberately low to maximize reach, aiming at machines still running MS-DOS with the Windows 3.1 environment.

However, Windows 95 introduced features that remain fundamental across both Windows and other PC platforms. These included the Start button and Start menu, a unified GUI through Windows Explorer, a 32-bit API for fully 32-bit applications (Win32), and much more.

Microsoft built Windows 95 to run across three software architectures: MS-DOS programs, 16-bit Windows apps, and the new 32-bit Win32 software. Engineers accomplished this with a hybrid design, using the 16-bit DOS core as both a bootstrap and a compatibility layer. Even the setup process relied on three separate mini – operating systems to ensure broad PC support.

Windows 95 was Microsoft's first 32-bit, multitasking operating system – not just "DOS 7 with a GUI," as some critics still describe it today. The launch set new standards for software marketing, moving one million copies in just four days and 40 million within a year. Windows 95 shaped the ecosystem for decades, leaving a legacy that outlived official support, which ended in December 2001.