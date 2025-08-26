In brief: When it comes to major failures, there are epic fails, and then there's Concord. The game was only available for 14 days before being shut down over an embarrassingly low player count and sales. PlayStation Studios' boss says it's an experience he has learned from, and the company will be altering its development process to avoid a similar disaster.

PlayStation CEO Hermen Hulst told The Financial Times that the gaming giant has introduced new measures to mitigate another failure as expensive and humiliating as Concord.

As a reminder, Concord was in development for around eight years and is rumored to have had a budget between $200 million and $400 million.

The multiplayer FPS hero shooter was released for PS5 and Windows on August 23, 2024, but after receiving poor reviews, selling just 25,000 units, and experiencing Steam concurrent player counts below 700, Sony pulled the $40 title from sale on September 6, just two weeks after it launched.

Hulst says that PlayStation is implementing changes as a result of the Concord debacle to spot any potential issues during development. "I don't want teams to always play it safe, but I would like for us, when we fail, to fail early and cheaply," he explained.

"We have since put in place much more rigorous and more frequent testing in very many different ways," Hulst said. "The advantage of every failure [...] is that people now understand how necessary that [oversight] is."

According to the FT, which spoke to several Sony studio heads, these new measures include more of a focus on group testing, extra communication and learning between Sony teams, and building a closer relationship between the studios' top executives.

Jason Connell, art director at Ghost of Yōtei studio Sucker Punch, said "If we're heading towards a giant landmine, like there's another studio making exactly the same game, that's good information." One of the many problems with Concord was that it failed to stand out in a marketplace already crowded with multiplayer, live-service shooters.

Another change is Sony cutting back on the number of releases in this genre. In 2022, Sony Interactive Entertainment's then-president Jim Ryan said PlayStation planned to release 12 new live-service games before the end of the 2025 fiscal year. But Hulst says Sony is no longer focused on launching a slew of these games, adding that "a diverse set of player experiences and a set of communities" is more important.

While Concord was a nightmare, Astro Bot has been a commercial and critical success, receiving numerous GOTY awards. Hulst says he wants to imitate this winning formula of turning IPs into increasingly bigger and more popular franchises with each new release.

"We take a very intentional approach to IP creation," he said. "Understanding how a new concept can turn into an iconic franchise for PlayStation, that can then again become a franchise for people beyond gaming."