The takeaway: The RPCS3 project is improving at an accelerated pace. The emulator tasked with the "impossible" job of bringing PlayStation 3 games to the PC can now run a significant portion of the entire PS3 library, just as Sony moves to erase decades of gaming history with its new digital-only policy.

The RPCS3 team has confirmed that 75% of all PlayStation 3 games are now "playable" on PC. The emulator reached the milestone while its developers continue to vow new features, fixes, and code optimizations to further improve compatibility and reliability across an increasingly diverse computer ecosystem.

RPCS3's compatibility data is publicly available on the project's website. The official database now lists 75.33% of games as "playable" – 2,681 of 3,559 tracked titles – meaning they can be experienced from start to finish with good performance and no major, game-breaking glitches. Another 22.93% are listed as "ingame," affected by more serious issues or poor performance. Only 1.71% remain stuck at "intro," and 0.03% are merely loadable. The playable figure stood at 70% as recently as January.

The compatibility list includes a handy search feature where users can look up their favorite title and its current emulation state. A 75% playable rate highlights how far the project has come since it began in 2011. The remaining quarter, however, still contains some of the console's best-known exclusives: God of War III, Metal Gear Solid 4, and The Last of Us all sit in the "ingame" tier, though determined players have completed them – with the right hardware and the custom patches that massively improve the emulation experience.

The PlayStation 3's main CPU was based on the Cell Broadband Engine, a complex 64-bit processor combining different computing elements and multiple specialized co-processors. Until RPCS3 came along, proper emulation of the Cell CPU had long been considered an impossible goal.

Over the years, RPCS3 introduced several advanced capabilities that helped with emulating Cell and other elements of the PS3 architecture. Modern releases support installing and booting from official PS3 firmware, save states, and more. Thanks to the implementation of the Vulkan API in 2017, performance in some games improved by figures approaching 400%, bringing many titles to a playable state.

The RPCS3 team says that better compatibility with more games brings the emulator closer to its stated goal: preserving the entire library of PS3 games. The timing is pointed. Sony confirmed on July 1 that physical disc production for all new PlayStation games ends in January 2028, leaving future releases in digital format only – and likely much harder to preserve for future generations of gamers.

Sony also said the official stores for PlayStation 3 and PS Vita will close in phases, starting with Mexico, Honduras, and Nicaragua in August 2026, other Latin American and Middle Eastern markets later that year, and all remaining countries in July 2027, roughly six months before the disc switch-off.

Previously purchased titles will remain downloadable "for the foreseeable future" said Sony, though it hasn't made that promise permanent. In any case, the community should have preserved all the digital game "dumps" it needs for these machines already.