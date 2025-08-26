In context: Asset tokenization is a legal and technical process that converts a valuable asset into a digital token. Owners can trade these tokens while transferring ownership, claims, or rights on both tangible and intangible assets, using blockchain-based currencies, including stablecoins.

The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) recently issued an open letter to major financial regulators urging them to address the rising interest in tokenized assets and cryptocurrency-based equities. The global trade group for publicly regulated stock, futures, and options exchanges is calling on institutions to take a more proactive stance against unregulated tokenization.

The WFE addressed its letter to the US SEC Crypto Task Force, IOSCO's Fintech Task Force, and the European Securities and Markets Authority. It warned that third-party tokens may resemble equities but are not equivalent. Unlike traditional markets, cryptocurrencies can lack transparency, erode investor rights, and fail to provide standard safeguards.

The WFE isn't just focused on minor cryptocurrencies; it's also raising concerns about well-established tokens and blockchain-based assets. Key issues include market fragmentation, gaps in investor protection, custody and enforceability risks, regulatory arbitrage, and potential reputational or legal consequences.

Although the WFE did not cite any specific platform in its letter, crypto exchange operators like Coinbase and Robinhood have advocated for broader adoption of tokenized assets. Supporters say digital equities can reduce trading costs, speed up settlements, and enable around-the-clock trading.

Artists like the Bored Ape Yahat Club have mostly abused tokenization with mass-produced clipart of questionable value. However, companies are now applying it to tangible, valuable assets. Firms in real estate, private markets, and Islamic finance are backing the technology, while major banks and fintechs run pilot programs for asset tokenization.

Federation members are urging regulators to monitor the growing proliferation of digital tokens. They want tokenized assets treated like traditional equities and call for clearer legal frameworks to resolve uncertainties around ownership, rights, and custody.

Financial institutions have not yet responded to the WFE's letter. In July, an SEC commissioner noted that tokenized securities must still comply with existing regulations. Meanwhile, Robinhood recently launched tokenized assets for European investors, and Coinbase is seeking SEC approval to offer tokenized equities on its platform.