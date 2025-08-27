In a nutshell: TCL has launched the RayNeo Air 3s Pro AR glasses globally after unveiling them in China earlier this year. Designed to function as an external monitor for any USB-C compatible device, the glasses target consumers who want a big-screen experience on the go, without the bulk of a TV or projector.

The Air 3s Pro features dual HueView 2.0 tandem micro-OLED displays with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, which TCL claims makes them the world's brightest AR glasses. The displays offer a 46-degree field of view, an industry-leading 200,000:1 contrast ratio, and color coverage of 145 percent of the sRGB spectrum and 98 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut.

According to TCL, the viewing experience is comparable to watching a 201-inch IMAX screen from six meters away. The glasses also include six optimized viewing modes, 3,840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, and 20 levels of brightness control.

The Air 3s Pro is designed for extended use, letting users enjoy movies, gaming, and other long-format entertainment without straining their eyes. According to TCL, it's the only wearable display glasses with TÜV SÜD Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free dual certification.

On the audio front, the glasses feature an in-house quad-speaker system enhanced by spatial audio algorithms, delivering what TCL calls "theater-grade surround sound" that adapts to the user's head movement. There's also a Whisper Mode that directs audio toward the user's ears for added privacy.

Weighing just 76 grams, the glasses feature balanced weight distribution along with nine levels of adjustable temples and customizable nose pads. TCL claims these design details ensure a comfortable fit for most head shapes worldwide.

The Air 3s Pro is compatible with PCs and most modern gaming consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox (via HDMI adapter), Nintendo Switch, and the upcoming Switch 2. It can also connect seamlessly to other handhelds, iPhones, and Android devices.

The device is priced at $299, but a $50 coupon brings it down to $249. It's available now on Amazon and the RayNeo website. Outstanding orders on both platforms have begun shipping, with deliveries expected between September 1 and September 2.