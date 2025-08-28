In brief: OneDrive, Microsoft's answer to iCloud and Google Drive, is deeply embedded in Windows 11. The operating system doesn't display prompts for opting out of the program, and Microsoft is preparing to introduce more obstacles for users who wish to save files locally. The change will begin with Microsoft Word before coming to other apps.

Microsoft 365 Insiders should soon begin seeing Microsoft Word automatically save files to the company's OneDrive cloud by default. Users can toggle the feature via Word's settings.

When Insiders update to Version 2509 (Build 19221.20000), the AutoSave icon in the top left corner of the Word window will switch to "On" by default, automatically saving files to a folder in OneDrive. When users click the Save icon, Word confirms that the document is saved in the cloud and lists OneDrive under the location drop-down menu. Later updates will introduce this behavior to Excel and PowerPoint.

To deactivate OneDrive in Word, navigate to File > Options > Save, and uncheck the box that says "Create new files in the cloud automatically." Another box below it also mentions autosaving files in OneDrive. Other boxes further down the list determine whether and how often Word automatically saves files.

Although saving files to the cloud creates backups and instantly makes them accessible on other devices, Microsoft's recent behavior feels somewhat forceful. Automatically saving documents to OneDrive by default without first asking users will likely annoy those who prefer storing files locally and confuse users who don't understand that their work is being uploaded.

It can also become a way to push Microsoft 365 subscriptions onto unsuspecting users. The latest change to Word's behavior only impacts customers who already subscribe and thus receive at least 100GB of cloud storage. However, extending it to non-subscribers, such as those who purchased standalone versions of Microsoft Office, could cause them to quickly and mistakenly fill up their paltry 5GB of free space.

Windows 11 already saves pictures, documents, and videos to OneDrive by default upon installation. Since there is no prompt to explain the choice, users who realize what has happened must manually deactivate the program by clicking on the OneDrive icon in the taskbar and navigating to Settings > Sync and backup.

The latest insider update could be another step in Windows' gradual transformation from an operating system into a service.