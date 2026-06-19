Facepalm: Microsoft has acknowledged a strange Recycle Bin bug affecting Windows 11 following this month's Patch Tuesday update. Users have reported several other issues since the June 2026 update rolled out earlier this week, but this is the only bug Microsoft has officially confirmed.

According to Microsoft, users who have installed the KB5095051 update might encounter a strange Recycle Bin bug that replaces the names of deleted files with internal Recycle Bin filenames in specific situations. When permanently deleting a single file from the Recycle Bin, the confirmation dialog displays a cryptic internal filename, such as $Rxxxxx.ext, instead of the original filename, such as realfilename.txt.

However, the bug only affects the confirmation dialog, as the Recycle Bin window continues to display the original filename. Restoring the item also reportedly returns it to its original location with the correct filename. Despite the incorrect filename shown in the confirmation dialog, the file is still deleted as expected once the action is confirmed, meaning the bug does not cause any significant usability issues.

Microsoft says a workaround is available for affected devices, but only commercial users can deploy it for now. To obtain additional details on how to mitigate the issue, system administrators must contact Microsoft Support for Business. Everyone else will have to wait for a permanent fix, which Microsoft says will be delivered in a future Windows update.

Despite Microsoft's recent emphasis on improving the Windows user experience, the operating system's updates continue to be plagued by bugs and reliability issues. According to posts on Microsoft's official forums, the June 2026 update has introduced a variety of annoying bugs, including problems accessing OneDrive and Dropbox. IT administrators are also reporting sluggish File Explorer performance across hundreds of PCs in their organizations.

Some HP users are reporting random BSODs after installing the update, while Lenovo users say their PCs freeze even under moderate workloads. Additionally, one IT administrator claims the update is triggering BitLocker Recovery on devices configured with local accounts and says a Microsoft support chatbot told them the only solution is to wipe the computer and reinstall Windows.