What just happened? Elon Musk's xAI has introduced an agentic coding model aimed at delivering speed and cost efficiency for software development tasks. Called Grok Code Fast 1, the model is built on an entirely new architecture and trained on a programming-heavy corpus. It has also undergone post-training with curated datasets based on real-world pull requests and practical coding challenges.

Grok Code Fast 1 supports multiple high-level, general-purpose, and multi-paradigm programming languages, including TypeScript, Python, Java, Rust, C++, and Go. According to xAI, the model can create new projects and fix bugs in existing code with minimal supervision.

The model is now generally available via the xAI API, priced at $0.20 per million input tokens, $1.50 per million output tokens, and $0.02 per million cached input tokens. While these introductory rates are competitive, xAI is also offering the model for free for a limited time through platforms like GitHub Copilot, Cursor, Cline, Roo Code, KiloCode, opencode, and Windsurf.

Grok Code Fast 1 is versatile across the full stack and is particularly strong at TypeScript, Python, Java, Rust, C++, and Go.



Using Grok Code Fast 1, @DannyLimanseta built the following game in a day. pic.twitter.com/rz2RgBno5l – xAI (@xai) August 28, 2025

To measure speed and efficiency, xAI combined benchmark results with real-world evaluations by human programmers. On the SWE-Bench-Verified subset, grok-code-fast-1 achieved an impressive 70.8 percent accuracy using xAI's internal harness, showcasing its strength in agentic coding workflows.

grok-code-fast-1 was initially released in stealth mode under the codename "Sonic" last week. Following the launch, xAI gathered feedback by monitoring community channels and deploying several new model checkpoints. The company says it is still actively seeking user input and promises rapid updates to fix bugs, add new features, and enhance overall user experience.

xAI also confirmed that a new variant of the tool featuring multimodal input support, parallel tool calling, and extended context length is currently in training. While there's no official release date, a recent blog post hinted that it could launch within the next few weeks.

With the introduction of its coding model, xAI has entered the arena alongside Microsoft and OpenAI, both of which have invested billions in AI-powered developer tools. At Build 2024, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella unveiled an advanced GitHub Copilot code-writing system and revealed that 20 – 30 percent of the company's code is now written by AI.

Meanwhile, OpenAI expanded its reach last June by rolling out Codex-powered coding capabilities to ChatGPT Plus users, giving indie developers and small teams access to advanced features for writing, testing, and debugging code. Previously, Codex had been limited to Enterprise, Team, and Pro tiers.