A hot potato: Google Play Games has offered user profiles since 2013, but its latest update raises questions about how much data is really needed. The enhanced profiles will collect more information on gameplay and device activity, sparking privacy concerns even as Google promises customization and controls.

Google recently announced an update for user profiles on the Play Games service. The enhanced profiles aim to provide a more unified view of gaming activities across different Android devices. However, they also introduce a significant change in how the company handles users' data related to these activities.

Android users worldwide will gain access to the enhanced gaming profile on September 23, 2025, with the rollout in the European Union and the UK following on October 1. Google said the profile will act as the central hub for Play Games activity while still offering core features such as achievements and cross-device progress tracking.

The update will add a dedicated dashboard for game progress and statistics, along with new options for building a gaming community. Google said Play Games profiles will remain customizable, allowing users to keep them private or share them publicly with other mobile gamers.

Some Android users may be more concerned with how Google plans to power the new profile features and what data will be collected. The company aims to continuously improve the Play Games experience, which mainly relies on additional game activity data. The collected data includes in-game information from developer partnerships, such as achievements, leaderboard rankings, and saved progress.

Google claims this additional information is required to enhance users' gaming experience on Android, even though the company could use it elsewhere in the Google Play service. Privacy-conscious users might object, but Mountain View is providing options to control data collection and alleviate these concerns.

Gamers can delete their entire Play Games profile, choose between public or private settings, and customize game tracking through Google Activity controls. Google's new Help Center article on enhanced profiles consolidates instructions and links, making it easier for users to manage and personalize their experience.