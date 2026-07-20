The big picture: Thanks to ongoing problems in the microchip supply chain, PC hardware has become prohibitively expensive for many enthusiasts. Game developers may eventually have to adapt to this new reality by optimizing their software instead of expecting customers to upgrade aging hardware. Optimization is also essential in game development competitions, where resourceful programmers can earn prize money by creating a complete game within an extremely small package.

Korean website 2P Game Arcade recently launched a new "1.44MB Game Dev Contest." The challenge is simple: developers must create an entire game that fits on a single floppy disk. The maximum file size is 1,474,560 bytes, matching the capacity of the 3.5-inch high-density floppy disks commonly used with IBM-compatible PCs in the 1980s and early 1990s.

The 2P Game Arcade team specializes in organizing game development competitions in which developers from around the world compete against one another. The new 1.44MB contest began a few weeks ago and will accept submissions until October 4. Anyone can participate, the organizers said, as long as every byte counts and the standard 1.44MB IBM PC floppy disk capacity is not exceeded.

According to the official website, 2P Game Arcade previously organized a 100-kilobyte game development competition in 1997. That makes the new contest somewhat more generous in terms of storage, although the 1,474,560-byte limit must still be respected even after asset decompression. There are no restrictions on the game engine, so participants are free to use existing tools or develop their own engine to meet the challenge.

All games submitted to the 1.44MB contest must be original, newly developed projects and distributed as standalone executable files. Browser-based games are explicitly prohibited, and entries may be created by either a solo developer or a team.

2P Game Arcade plans to award three winners based on how well they meet the contest's objectives. Prizes range from 72 million Korean won (about $48,650) to 14.4 million won (roughly $9,730). Winners will also reportedly receive a physical floppy disk containing their game.

During the heyday of the demoscene, code optimization and creativity were paramount. Programmers competed by creating ultra-compact graphics demos and procedurally generated games such as .kkrieger, while modern projects inspired by the demoscene, such as QUOD, remain relatively rare. As PC hardware becomes increasingly expensive, the art of code optimization is becoming relevant again – not just for demo competitions.