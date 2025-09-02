The big picture: Historically, video game console prices have fallen over time as manufacturers prepared for the next generation of hardware. However, the current generation – Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch – has defied that trend. Instead of getting cheaper, these consoles have actually become more expensive since launch, marking an unusual break from decades of tradition.

For example, the flagship Xbox Series X launched at $499.99 in November 2020 but now sells for $599.99. The more affordable Series S originally carried a $299.99 price tag, yet the base 512GB model now starts at $379.99. Want the 1TB version? That'll cost you an extra $50.

Sony's PlayStation 5 also saw an increase, moving from its $499 launch price to $549 today. Meanwhile, Nintendo raised the original Switch from $299.99 to $339.99. The Switch OLED goes for $399.99, and the Switch Lite costs $229.99.

Game prices have climbed as well. For about 15 years – spanning from the mid-2000s until around 2020 – AAA console titles held steady at $60. Today, $70 is the new norm, as rising development costs and market pressures pushed major publishers to adopt a $10 price hike across the board.

This year, several publishers including Nintendo and Microsoft pushed toward the $80 price point, citing rising development costs and increasing game complexity. However, after significant public backlash, Microsoft reversed course and pledged to maintain current pricing for all its upcoming holiday releases.

While some gamers and industry watchers attribute these price hikes to corporate greed, others point to new import tariffs as the primary culprit. Additionally, years of inflation have contributed to the unusual trend of aging consoles becoming more expensive today than at launch.

Whatever the cause, gamers are spending significantly more on their hobby than they were just a few years ago, and many are understandably unhappy about it. The situation is even worse for PC gamers, as graphics card prices have yet to normalize after reaching astronomical highs during the pandemic.

Whether prices will continue climbing in the coming years remains uncertain, but gamers are hoping the worst is behind them.