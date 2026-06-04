Game on: People might get the feeling that gaming is more popular than ever – and according to a new report from ESA, that instinct is backed by hard numbers. In the US at least, a large majority of citizens across nearly every age group now qualifies as a gamer.

The Entertainment Software Association's latest annual study confirms that video games have long shed their "nerdy" reputation. Released in partnership with market research firm YouGov, the 2026 Essential Facts About the US Video Game Industry report draws on survey data from more than 13,500 respondents to paint a detailed portrait of who is playing, why, and how.

67% of Americans ages 5 - 90 now play video games for at least one hour every week, totaling 212.3 million players, up 3% (7.2 million) from 2025. The gender split is close to even: 53% of men and 46% of women are active players, with Boomers (ages 62-80) being the one generation where women (52%) outnumber men (47%).

Needless to say, gaming is extremely popular with younger generations. More than 80% of Gen Alpha (ages 5-13) and Gen Z (ages 14-29) play video games, as do 71% of Millennials (ages 30-45), 56% of Gen X (ages 45-61), and 50% of Boomers. Even 32% of the Silent Generation (ages 81 – 90) plays regularly.

ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said video games now play an integral role in American life, adding that the notion of gaming as a niche pastime no longer holds. Being a "gamer," the report suggests, is as mainstream a label as any.

The findings also reflect a broadly positive view of gaming among US adults. Most describe it as fun (85%), a source of joy (81%), a way to relieve stress (78%), and a form of mental stimulation (79%). Gen Z players, in particular, see games as a way to bring people together (88%) and build new relationships (87%).

Nearly 89% of players who play a sport both in video game form and in real life say the virtual version improves their real-world performance.

A majority of players (63%) also say games deliver more entertainment value for their money than streaming services, books, or music. On the platform side, mobile is the most popular choice across all age groups (80%), while PC and console see stronger engagement among Gen Alpha, Gen Z, and Millennials.