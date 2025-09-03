Highly anticipated: In a stunning reversal from last year's monumental court decision, Google has avoided the harshest punishments from its US antitrust case. The company must share some search data with rivals, but it does not have to sell Chrome and can continue paying other firms billions to maintain its search engine's prominence on numerous devices and browsers.

The US Department of Justice has accepted remedies from Google that will largely allow the tech giant to maintain the status quo despite being labeled an illegal monopoly last year. The ruling averts a breakup that might have shaken the foundations of the web browser and search engine markets, blocking the most ambitious attempt at tech industry regulation since Microsoft's historic courtroom defeat over two decades ago.

Google gained its monopoly designation last August, when it lost a case over agreements to pay other companies a share of advertising revenue. These deals, worth tens of billions of dollars, ensured Google remained the default search engine on numerous devices and web browsers. The DOJ ruled that the agreements stymied rivals such as DuckDuckGo and Bing, allowing Google to use its dominant market position to gain an unfair advantage.

However, recipients of the company's payments, particularly Firefox owner Mozilla, argued that Google's revenue sharing is an indispensable source of income. The new ruling limits the deals to one year, allowing them to continue but giving recipients the chance to reconsider the agreements annually. There is little reason to expect device manufacturers and browser vendors to choose alternative search engines. However, Google cannot prevent them from presenting users with other choices.

Furthermore, Google can no longer force partners to bundle its search engine, Android mobile operating system, Chrome web browser, or its generative AI software when licensing one of the products. Although the DOJ frames the decision as an antitrust victory against the tech giant, the conditions closely resemble the remedies Google proposed in December.

The alternative, which the DOJ recommended last year, would have forced the company to sell Chrome, which is currently installed on 70 percent of desktop PCs and mobile devices worldwide. Google might have also been forced to sell Android, the world's most popular mobile operating system.

Google's statement in response to the decision was mostly neutral, but the company is still reviewing its potential impact. Google's policies regarding Chrome, search, the Google Play Store, and its advertising businesses have also drawn regulatory scrutiny in the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, India, and Japan.