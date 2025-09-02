In brief: Windows 11 is now the most popular version of Microsoft's desktop operating system worldwide, and has been for a couple of months now. According to the latest data from StatCounter, Win 11's global market share sat at 49.02 percent as of the end of August 2025.

The next most popular OS, Windows 10, accounts for 45.65 percent of all Microsoft desktop operating system installations.

While the Windows 11 figures are encouraging, Microsoft no doubt has to be concerned with the high percentage of Win 10 installs – especially considering the aging operating system is set to reach official end-of-life status on October 14, 2025. After this date, Microsoft will no longer provide the OS with feature and security updates... well, sort of.

Time is ticking for those still running Windows 10 devices. Users are encouraged to either update their devices to Windows 11 or replace them with newer hardware that comes with Win 11 already installed. Microsoft offers plenty of literature to help determine if your existing machine is capable of running Windows 11.

Should you need more time to figure out your upgrade strategy, Microsoft will offer an extended security updates (ESU) program that affords consumers additional protection for Windows 10 devices for one extra year after the EOL date.

For those curious, Microsoft's venerable Windows 7 has a market share of just 3.54 percent. Its replacement, Windows 8, is installed on only 1.13 percent of desktops worldwide while Windows 8.1 has a paltry 0.23 percent market share.

In related news, Google continues to widen the gap between its Chrome desktop browser and offerings from the competition. According to StatCounter's latest data, Chrome is used on 70.25 percent of desktops worldwide. The next closest competitor, Microsoft's Edge browser, has an 11.8 percent share.

Apple's Safari ranks third with 6.34 percent of the market followed by Mozilla's Firefox with a 4.94 percent share. Opera is found on 2.06 percent of machines and Brave is used on 1.48 percent of desktops.

Image credit: Triyansh Gill, Bolivia Inteligente