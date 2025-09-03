Bottom line: The global DRAM market is sending mixed signals as 2025 enters its final months, with older DDR4 memory chips now trading at higher prices than their next-generation DDR5 counterparts. The unusual inversion is the result of memory makers phasing out legacy production to meet rising demand for artificial intelligence hardware.

Average spot prices for DDR4 16GB (2Gx8) climbed nearly 7 percent in August to $9.17 per chip, according to Tom's Hardware, citing a report from Digitimes. The increase comes after a sluggish July and contrasts sharply with DDR5 spot pricing, which slid 3 percent in the same period to $5.99.

At that level, DDR4 now costs almost 50 percent more than its faster successor. The divergence underscores mounting pressure in the DRAM market. DDR4 8GB (1Gx8) parts continued to decline, while DDR3 extended its strong rally with a 13 percent gain in August following a 20 percent jump in July. Digitimes attributes the rapid climb in DDR3 pricing to panic buying, fueled by Samsung's decision last year to halt production and limited supply coming from Taiwanese manufacturers.

The price disparity is not being driven by stronger demand for DDR4, industry observers say, but by deliberate reallocation of manufacturing resources. Leading suppliers including Samsung, SK hynix, and Micron are reducing DDR4 output to make room for DDR5 and high-bandwidth memory (HBM). Both technologies are critical to graphics processors and accelerator chips that power AI systems, and they deliver significantly higher margins for producers.

Every wafer diverted to HBM production reduces the pool of DDR4 on the market, forcing system builders and distributors to secure limited inventory at higher cost. Analysts suggest the industry's pivot amounts to an "AI tax," with mainstream users effectively paying more for outdated memory while manufacturers shift priorities to advanced products tied to AI growth.

Spot prices may be showing uneven momentum, but contract pricing tells a different story. Digitimes reports that contract rates for DDR4 are expected to rise steadily into the fourth quarter as inventories deplete. Adata Technology forecasts DDR4 demand will strengthen in September once distributors finish working through existing stock, further supporting higher contracted prices.

NAND flash markets appear more balanced, with prices expected to hold firm through cautious expansion, according to the same research. But for DRAM buyers relying on DDR4, the outlook is unlikely to improve this year.

For consumers and businesses maintaining older platforms such as AMD's AM4 or Intel's 12th- and 13th-gen systems, locking in DDR4 upgrades sooner rather than later may be wise. The cost premium on legacy chips is expected to persist, reflecting tighter allocation rather than any meaningful growth in demand.

Meanwhile, DDR5 – offering faster speeds and better efficiency at lower prices – has emerged as the more cost-effective choice for new system builds. As memory manufacturers shift decisively toward next-generation and AI-driven products, DDR4's days as a mainstream option appear numbered.