Something to look forward to: Following the launch of new Pixel smartphones at its Made by Google event last month, the company will integrate its Gemini AI assistant into Google Home smart speakers on October 1. Google is also hinting at new IoT hardware, which could include next-generation Nest Cams and the Nest Doorbell.

Google did not officially confirm any specific hardware in its X post, but a recent leak suggests the company is planning a full lineup of Gemini-powered smart home devices. The rumored lineup includes multiple indoor and outdoor cameras, a doorbell, and a smart speaker – briefly teased during last month's Pixel event.

Android Headlines reports that the new indoor Nest Cam will record in 2K HDR and support up to 6x digital zoom. The outlet adds that both indoor and outdoor Nest Cams, along with the Nest Doorbell, will feature a new Gemini-based AI function called "Daily summaries," which recaps all recorded events throughout the day.

Is that you, Gemini? Come in and make yourself at Home 🏠



Sign up for updates: https://t.co/V85WgPJvQN pic.twitter.com/JJaVRW385A – Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 2, 2025

Google is also adding local storage to the new Nest Cam Indoor. Although it's not a total replacement for the paid Nest subscription with cloud storage, the feature lets the device store up to an hour of video locally if it loses internet connectivity. The next-generation Nest Cam will also gain "intelligent alerts," notifying users when it detects a person, animal, or vehicle.

Google is reportedly planning to rename its paid Nest subscription service and split it into two tiers. Currently called Nest Aware, the search giant plans to offer the service as Home Premium and Home Premium Advanced. Exact features and pricing remain unclear.

The new hardware will enable Google to transition its smart home lineup from Google Assistant to the more capable Gemini for Home, marking a key step in modernizing its ecosystem and aligning AI capabilities with Pixel smartphones. This shift brings smarter, more responsive interactions across devices – from cameras and doorbells to speakers – while adding AI features previously limited to its flagship phones.

Gemini for Home will enable more natural, conversational interactions with smart home devices, giving Google a competitive foothold against Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo smart speakers. By unifying AI across its hardware, Google positions its ecosystem for improved automation and deeper integration, signaling a new chapter for its smart home platform.