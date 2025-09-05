Wishful thinking: Although Valve has not acknowledged that it is working on Half-Life 3, years of data mining have uncovered a growing body of evidence suggesting that it is not only in development but nearly complete. The theory is highly speculative, so keep a grain of salt handy, but if it pans out, Valve might be the best developer in history at keeping a secret.

Prominent Valve leaker Tyler has been tracking Valve's public codebase updates since 2017 and noted that August 2025 saw the most weekly activity from the company in around a decade. He recently extracted more data from Valve game patches, pointing to the possible development of a new Half-Life game, presumably Half-Life 3. Based on recent activity, he speculates that Valve could release the project within a year.

For over a year, McVicker has shared snippets of code found in updates for Counter-Strike 2, DOTA 2, and Deadlock that reference gameplay elements either absent from those titles or directly tied to the Half-Life franchise. The code indicates that a project codenamed "HLX" will feature procedural level alteration, ray tracing, and AMD FSR. It will also not be a VR game, like a Half-Life: Alex follow-up.

A recent Counter-Strike 2 update contains conspicuous code that hints at Half-Life connections. Some lines reference enemy AI, which shouldn't be relevant for the multiplayer-only shooter. There are at least two mentions of the Combine, the primary enemies from Half-Life 2. Other snippets suggest that HLX might incorporate fluid simulation, though it remains unclear whether the code refers to a gameplay mechanic, a rendering technique, or both. Additional data points reveal the project could be undergoing optimization, suggesting it is content-locked.

A potential new Half-Life project is far from the only leak from Valve in recent months. Patents, code, leaked images, and other information suggest the company is preparing to reveal at least two new hardware products, possibly within the next year. One device, codenamed "Fremont," which many speculate is a console-like companion to the Steam Deck, appeared on Geekbench in August. Valve also recently filed trademarks for a mysterious piece of hardware called "Steam Frame," which McVicker believes is the official name for an ARM-based, standalone SteamOS VR headset.