In a nutshell: Adobe is set to bring one of its flagship software experiences to iPhone users with the release of Premiere, a mobile version of its professional video editing tool. The launch marks a significant step in Adobe's push to make its creative applications accessible on portable devices, building on recent expansions of its Photoshop app earlier this year for both iOS and Android platforms.

The Premiere mobile app, available for preorder on the Apple App Store, is expected to be released by the end of September, though the date may only serve as a placeholder. An Android version remains in development.

The mobile Premiere app borrows heavily from its desktop counterpart, which is widely regarded in professional circles for its robust editing suite. Users on iOS will encounter a multi-track timeline system that supports unlimited video, audio, and text layers. Core editing functions – including trimming, layering, and fine-tuning – are available, alongside more advanced capabilities such as 4K HDR video output, automatic caption generation, and instant export to social apps such as TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Instagram. Exported videos are automatically resized to fit the requirements of each platform.

Notably, the app utilizes portrait-oriented workflows, enabling users to manipulate and arrange elements more easily. Audio enhancements include built-in voiceover recording through the iPhone's microphone and direct layering over video content. Adobe has also integrated automatic captioning and text features typically reserved for its pro suite.

One of Premiere's distinguishing advances on mobile is its integration of Adobe Firefly, the company's AI-driven content engine. Firefly can generate sound effects, images, and even extend video clips using generative AI tools. For instance, editors may use their credits to synthesize new sounds, such as city ambiance for a video set in London, from within the app interface.

However, free accounts can only use a limited number of credits when generating assets with these features. Typically, users receive a certain number of AI credits per month, and more resource-intensive tasks, such as generating video or audio, can quickly exhaust this quota. Expanded access to generative tools and cloud storage will require a premium subscription.

Aside from generated assets, users have access to a stock library that includes Adobe fonts, soundtracks, and multimedia files, which can be incorporated without using generative credits.

Unlike its Premiere Rush predecessor, which was built as a simplified mobile editing platform, the new Premiere app aims to replicate the creative scope offered by Premiere Pro but in a more user-friendly mobile environment. Mike Polner, vice president of creator product marketing at Adobe, describes the initiative as providing "pro-level creative control in your hands, without the pro-level complexity."

The Premiere app for iPhone will be free to download and use upon launch, although users who want expanded AI-powered features or additional cloud storage will need to opt into paid plans. The app is currently listed on the Apple App Store with a tentative release date of September 30, 2025; however, Adobe may move forward with the launch earlier, depending on development readiness.