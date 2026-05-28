What just happened? Remember the Low Latency Profile feature that Microsoft has been working on? The frequency-boosting update is rolling out to eligible Windows 11 24H2 and 25H2 users, promising up to 70% faster flyouts and 40% quicker app launches. If you want to try it now, check out how to enable it below.

Microsoft lists the change in update KB5089573 as a "General Performance" improvement, saying it accelerates app launches and core shell experiences such as the Start menu, Search, and Action Center.

This is the same LLP system we covered earlier this month, a feature that briefly pushes CPU clocks higher when Windows detects an interaction that would otherwise feel sluggish.

Low Latency Profile (LLP) is designed to cut those delays that make Windows 11 feel slower than it should, such as opening the Start menu, bringing up Search, launching apps, or triggering flyouts and context menus.

Instead of letting the processor ramp up gradually, Windows gives it a short burst of maximum frequency for one to three seconds, finishes the task sooner, then drops back down. Microsoft has defended the approach as normal modern OS behavior rather than a cheat, noting that phones, macOS, and Linux already use similar tricks.

– Windows Central (@WindowsCentral) May 8, 2026

The feature is part of Windows K2, Microsoft's broader effort to fix long-running complaints about Windows 11. K2 has been framed as a multi-update push rather than a single patch, and KB5089573 is one of the first releases where users can actually feel the difference.

Microsoft also bundles several smaller changes in the update, including better Task Manager visibility for NPU usage, Windows Hello tweaks, Search results after entering as few as two characters, and reliability improvements for File Explorer, USB devices, and sign-in screens.

Because this is Windows, the catch is that installing the update does not guarantee the feature will be enabled immediately. Microsoft is using a controlled rollout, so some users may get the code without the switch being flipped.

To get the update officially, open Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Optional updates, then install KB5089573. The same changes should arrive more broadly with the next Patch Tuesday security update.

Users can force-enable LLP right now using ViveTool, though that remains an unofficial method. After installing KB5089573, download ViveTool (you can do it safely right here), extract it to C:\ViveTool (in this example), open Command Prompt as administrator, run cd C:\ViveTool, then enter vivetool /enable /id:58989092 and restart the PC. There is no standard Settings toggle for LLP; once Microsoft enables it by default on your device, it should simply run in the background.