What just happened? SK hynix and ASML have installed the world's first Twinscan NXE:5200B High-NA EUV lithography system at SK hynix's M16 fabrication plant in Icheon, South Korea. The new equipment represents a significant advancement in chip-making technology and is expected to shape the future of DRAM production by enabling finer, more densely packed memory cells, which are essential for AI and next-generation computing markets.

The High Numerical Aperture (NA) Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) system delivers a numerical aperture of 0.55, a 40 percent increase over the previous standard of 0.33. This improvement enables the lithography tool to achieve 8nm resolution, an enhancement that allows for the fabrication of transistors 1.7 times smaller than those possible with conventional Low-NA EUV systems. As a result, the hardware can realize transistor densities up to 2.9 times higher in a single exposure, significantly simplifying the lithography steps required in semiconductor manufacturing and paving the way for more sophisticated and powerful memory chips.

In the short term, SK hynix will leverage the Twinscan NXE:5200B as a development platform for process technologies that still rely on Low-NA EUV and Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) tools. Over time, as industry requirements for higher density and extreme scaling become the norm, the company will transition the system to the development and eventual mass production of DRAM using High-NA EUV-exclusive process nodes.

The installation of ASML's Twinscan NXE:5200B at SK hynix's mass-production site marks a turning point for both firms. Previous high-NA EUV systems, such as the NXE:5000, had been deployed predominantly at research and development facilities, including Intel's D1X fab in Oregon. SK hynix's use of a production-ready High-NA EUV lithography tool reflects an aggressive move to secure technical leadership over competitors such as Micron and Samsung, most of which continue to operate with Low-NA EUV setups.

Samsung, for instance, introduced its own EXE:5000 High-NA EUV system to the Hwaseong fab in March, according to the Korean media outlet The Financial News, but remains cautious about deploying the technology for memory production.

Extreme ultraviolet lithography is a sophisticated process technology that enables finer semiconductor patterning. It increases the number of chips produced per wafer while also enhancing power efficiency and overall performance. SK hynix first adopted EUV for advanced DRAM production in 2021, debuting the technology on its 1anm node – the fourth generation of 10nm. The company now sees the upgraded High-NA EUV system as a catalyst for simplifying existing production steps and accelerating the transition to new memory technologies needed to drive AI and high-performance computing.

Company executives have cited the addition of this infrastructure as essential to realizing their technological vision, with ongoing collaboration between SK hynix and ASML set to further advance high-value memory products and strengthen supply chain stability.

While the NXE:5200B system is currently geared for prototyping and development, ASML projects that widespread adoption of High-NA EUV tools for DRAM manufacturing will gain momentum in the 2030s. As chipmakers strive to keep pace with the demands of AI and next-generation computing, SK hynix's early investment is poised to set a new benchmark in semiconductor innovation.