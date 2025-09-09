Highly anticipated: Five years after its original launch date and following multiple delays amid a turbulent development cycle, many fans awaiting the sequel to Troika's classic RPG likely won't believe it's real until they are playing it. However, the game's Steam page now offers a reliable sign that its current release date is locked: confirmation of the system requirements.

The basic system requirements for Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 suggest that it will run smoothly on older mid-range PCs and handhelds. After five years of delays, the gothic urban fantasy RPG is slated to launch shortly before Halloween.

Although developer The Chinese Room hasn't provided performance estimates, users who still have graphics cards from 2016, such as the Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480, will meet the minimum requirements. Intel's modest Arc A580 should also suffice if users enable Resizable BAR.

Moreover, Bloodlines 2 will likely receive a Steam Deck verified rating. The minimum system requirements include the Radeon 780M, the integrated GPU used in the 2023 model of the GPD Win 4, indicating the game will perform well on handheld gaming PCs.

Even the recommended system requirements list CPUs and graphics cards released several years ago. Users with 16GB of system RAM and 8GB of VRAM shouldn't struggle to run the game. Furthermore, it only requires 30GB of storage space.

A more detailed PC spec chart might emerge later with higher recommendations for 4K gameplay and ray tracing. Bloodlines 2 supports ray-traced reflections, DLSS 4, and multi-frame generation.

The game's unfortunate development cycle has given fans plenty of reason for concern. The sequel to the well-regarded 2004 classic was initially announced in 2019 for release the following year, but publisher Paradox Interactive delayed it twice after firing the creative leads, halting pre-orders, and eventually removing the original development team.

After a worryingly long period of radio silence, Paradox announced in 2023 that it had handed development over to The Chinese Room, a studio primarily known for 'walking simulators' such as Dear Esther and Everybody's Gone to the Rapture. Fortunately, the two companies have released steady progress updates since, and games are rarely delayed once system requirements are confirmed.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 is scheduled to launch on Steam, the Epic Games Store, GOG.com, Xbox Series consoles, and PlayStation 5 on October 21.