In brief: When Microsoft said Xbox Cloud Gaming would be available everywhere, it appears that the company was also including cars in that boast. A partnership with LG Electronics will soon allow subscribers to access the streaming service in select internet-enabled vehicles featuring LG tech.

Microsoft's Vice President of Xbox Marketing, Christopher Lee, explained in a post that a new Xbox app would soon be available in vehicles that use LG's Automotive Content Platform (ACP).

ACP is an in-car entertainment system built on LG's webOS, the same platform found in its smart TVs. It offers streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube. ACP is available in the Kia EV3 in Europe, and it's coming to the EV4, EV5, and new Kia Sportage.

Lee suggests taking advantage of the new Xbox app while waiting at an EV charging station, or keeping passengers entertained while on an extended road trip.

You will need a Game Pass Ultimate membership to use the service in a compatible vehicle. You can also play certain games you've purchased digitally through the Microsoft Store if the publisher has opted into cloud play.

In addition to the Xbox app, a native Zoom app is coming to LG ACP, allowing drivers and passengers to turn their vehicles into mobile conference rooms.

Back in April, Microsoft announced it had partnered with LG to make the Xbox app available on select LG smart TV models, allowing Ultimate subscribers to stream Xbox games directly on these televisions and play them via a Bluetooth controller – no console required.

In August, Microsoft announced that it was expanding Xbox Cloud Gaming to Xbox Game Pass Core or Standard subscribers, rather than keeping it exclusive to $19.99 per month Ultimate members – though Lee's post notes that an Ultimate membership is required for streaming games on ACP.

Game Pass is becoming increasingly popular, helped by the addition of recent releases such as Hollow Knight: Silksong, Doom: The Dark Ages, and Gears of War: Reloaded. There are also some highly anticipated titles coming to the service, including The Outer Worlds 2 and Ninja Gaiden 4.