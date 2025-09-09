Forward-looking: Radio-based ground networks have long provided the most reliable method for exchanging data in orbit and on deep space missions. If two US companies can scale their latest optical breakthrough, it could dramatically increase communication speeds, reduce latency, and open new possibilities for both military and civilian space operations.

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) and Kepler Communications teamed with the US Space Force's Space Development Agency (SDA) to demonstrate the first reliable, high-performance optical communication link between an aircraft and a low Earth orbit satellite. The demonstration serves as an initial step for SDA's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture and could also have broader applications for space exploration and deep-space communications.

The demonstration used a novel Optical Communication Terminal (OCT) developed by GA-EMS, mounted on a De Havilland Canada DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft. The OCT established a laser link with a Kepler-built satellite operated by SDA in low Earth orbit, allowing the aircraft and satellite to exchange data at a peak speed of 1 Gbps.

The 30 cm OCT antenna uses a 10 W laser, capable in theory of transmitting data at up to 2.5 Gbps over 5,500 km while tracking a LEO target at 25 degrees per second. The practical test achieved less than half that speed but still represents an unprecedented result for both SDA's objectives and the future of space communications.

The Space Development Agency, a Space Force organization focused on developing disruptive space-based warfare technologies, said the demo proves it can build a resilient space architecture. Deputy Director Gurpartap Sandhoo added that multi-vendor interoperability was another key outcome, demonstrating the rapid progress of the emerging industry.

General Atomics President Scott Forney called the company's airborne OCT a remarkable proof-of-concept milestone. The device successfully pointed, acquired, tracked, and locked onto a LEO satellite target, enabling bidirectional digital data transfer. The technology could help close communications gaps in modern warfare scenarios.

Laser-based space communications aren't exactly new, as NASA has been experimenting with the technology for years. The SDA and its contractors' recent breakthrough could eventually replace the radio facilities of NASA's Deep Space Network, which has supported missions since the Voyager era.