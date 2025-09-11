Highly anticipated: Borderlands 4, one of 2025's most anticipated games, launches in a couple of days. Nvidia is bundling the first-person shooter with most RTX 50 series graphics cards, and Gearbox recently published the system requirements along with a full list of in-game customization features.

Other than the 100GB storage requirement and the recommendation that users have 32GB of RAM, Borderlands 4's spec sheet indicates that the game is well-optimized for modern mid-range PCs. However, the shift to Unreal Engine 5 makes it far more demanding than Borderlands 3 or Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

For comparison, the last Borderlands title, released just three years ago, recommended a quad-core CPU and an Nvidia GTX 1060, a graphics card released in 2016. Borderlands 4, the first entry to drop support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, requires at least an 8-core processor and an RTX 2070. The recommended GPUs are the RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, and Intel Arc B580. Nvidia's press releases do not mention hardware-accelerated ray tracing, but the game utilizes Unreal Engine 5's Nanite and Lumen rendering technologies.

Gearbox has joined the welcome trend of publishing every graphics and accessibility setting so players know what they can toggle before spending $70 on the game. Borderlands 4 allows players to activate custom frame rate limits, in-game performance metrics, motion blur, audio accessibility options, adaptive triggers, text scaling, multi-frame generation, and much more. DLSS 4, FSR, XeSS, and TSR upscaling are also supported, and support for Borderlands 4 has been added in the latest AMD and Nvidia drivers.

Nvidia offers free Borderlands 4 Steam codes to customers who purchase a desktop or laptop RTX 5070, 5070 Ti, 5080, or 5090 before September 22. Redeeming a code requires installing the Nvidia app, and users must do so before October 22.

The latest entry in Gearbox's looter shooter series closely resembles its predecessors but takes players to a new world and introduces new playable characters. New tools, such as a grappling hook, will enhance traversal.

Borderlands 4 launches on Steam, the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles on September 12 at midnight in most territories. However, the PC version launches several hours earlier, at noon ET on September 11. The Nintendo Switch 2 version launches on October 3.