In a nutshell: The day after Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series at an event in California, all four devices in the lineup appeared on Geekbench, giving us our first look at the performance potential of the new A19 and A19 Pro chips. The listings indicate a respectable improvement in single-core performance over their predecessors, though the multi-core scores appear somewhat underwhelming.

Starting with the A19 Pro, Apple's flagship SoC in the iPhone 17 Pro Max scored 3,895 points in the single-core test and 9,746 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench 6. These figures represent a 10 – 15 percent improvement over the A18 Pro's 3,479 single-core and 8,568 multi-core scores.

The A19 Pro's single-core score is also a striking 36 percent higher than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite at 2,862 points. It even outperforms Apple's own M4 SoC by over five percent and AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X by about 11 percent in single-core performance.

Multi-core results, however, tell a more modest story. The A19 Pro delivers only about a 2-3 percent gain over the 8 Elite's 9,461 points and still lags well behind the massive multi-core scores achieved by desktop-class processors from Apple, Intel, and AMD.

On the GPU side, the A19 Pro's performance looks even more impressive. The six-cluster chip scored 45,657 points – 37 percent faster than the A18 Pro – and nearly matches the GPU performance of Apple's own M2 and M3 SoCs.

As for the iPhone 17's standard A19 chip, it achieved 3,608 points in the single-core test and 8,810 in the multi-core test. These results are roughly seven percent higher than the A18 chip in the base iPhone 16, which scored 3,377 and 8,362 points respectively.

If accurate, these benchmarks indicate a modest but noticeable performance uplift across the iPhone 17 lineup, though probably not enough to justify an immediate upgrade for most users.

It's worth noting that Geekbench results can be spoofed, and there's no way to verify the authenticity of these listings. While they likely provide an early look at Apple's latest mobile chips, the results should be taken with a grain of salt for now.