In a nutshell: The Nintendo Switch 2 debuted earlier this year to a warm reception from both reviewers and gamers. However, battery life remains one of its few weaknesses, a limitation carried over from the first-generation model. A modder has now attempted to address this issue by increasing the Switch 2's battery capacity from 5,220 mAh to 8,000 mAh.

The mod comes courtesy of YouTuber Naga, who pried open a Switch 2 and installed a larger 8,000 mAh battery in place of the factory-fitted 5,220 mAh unit. To the amusement of many social media users, he even used a pair of metal-cutting scissors to saw off a sizable portion of an internal metal frame to make room for the larger battery.

Subsequent tests conducted by Naga showed that the upgraded device offered roughly an extra hour of usage compared to the stock model. For instance, battery life in Cyberpunk 2077 (40 Hz mode) increased from two hours and 18 minutes with the stock battery to three hours and 25 minutes with the new unit.

Replacement batteries for the Switch 2 are available on Chinese e-commerce platforms such as SuperBuy and Goofish, priced between $20 and $50 depending on quality and capacity. DIY enthusiasts willing to modify their console can purchase one of these units and potentially gain an extra hour of gameplay.

It's important to note that opening the back cover and tinkering with the hardware will void your warranty. For most mainstream users, investing in a large external power pack is a safer way to extend battery life. Nintendo could also release an official upgraded model with a larger battery and an OLED screen in the future, similar to what it did with the first-generation console.

The Switch 2 is already a significant upgrade over both the original model and the Switch OLED, featuring a faster processor, improved display, and higher storage options. The new console boasts a 1080p, 120 Hz LCD screen with variable refresh rate, built-in voice chat, and magnetic Joy-Cons, although it is slightly heavier and has thicker bezels to accommodate the new technology.