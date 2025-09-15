Editor's take: Microsoft believes the future of the entire IT industry lies in the cloud and is promoting its always-connected vision at every opportunity. Customers who forget to renew their subscriptions now face a new "experience" that persistently prompts them to pay up.

A recently released Insider build of Windows 11 introduces a new notification screen for Microsoft 365 subscriptions experiencing issues. Known as SCOOBE (Second Chance Out-of-Box Experience), it functions similarly to Windows 11's initial out-of-box setup, which appears after installation is complete.

Like the original out-of-box experience, SCOOBE requires the user to respond, though Microsoft describes it as a "simple" reminder that a Microsoft 365 subscription needs attention. According to Microsoft, potential triggers for the SCOOBE include failed renewal payments.

The new experience is designed to help users resolve subscription problems in just a few clicks, ensuring uninterrupted access to Microsoft 365's services. Formerly known as Office 365, the cloud-based productivity suite includes constantly updated Office apps, as well as online services such as Outlook.com, OneDrive, and Microsoft Teams.

While Microsoft says SCOOBE will only appear when payment issues are detected, the feature could also be used to pressure reluctant users into keeping up with their Microsoft 365 subscriptions. The company could, for example, deploy SCOOBE to "encourage" renewals from customers who have paused payments or canceled their subscriptions altogether.

The promotional nature of SCOOBE is evident: the full-screen, mandatory experience highlights the "benefits" users would lose if they stop paying Microsoft. The screen summarizes account details such as cloud storage usage, the number of people sharing the subscription, the devices linked to the account, and the premium Office apps included with the package.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.6682 (KB5065782) may irritate users who were considering leaving Microsoft's cloud services. However, the build also introduces several new features, including updates for Copilot+ PCs, support for Emoji 16.0, and improvements for Xbox game controllers and the Xbox Gaming Bar.