What just happened? AMD has just launched a range of new CPUs, including several based on its older Zen 4 and Zen 3 architectures. The most notable release is the Ryzen 7 9700F, an 8-core, 16-thread processor built on the Zen 5 architecture, which has been leaked multiple times over the past few weeks.

The Ryzen 7 9700F features a 3.8 GHz base clock and a 5.5 GHz boost clock. Built on TSMC's 4 nm FinFET process, it offers 32 MB of L3 cache, a 65 W TDP, and a maximum junction temperature (Tjmax) of 95 degrees Celsius. Like other Ryzen 9000 Series CPUs, it is compatible with the AM5 socket and supports DDR5 memory up to 5,600 MHz. The 9700F lacks an integrated GPU, so buyers will need a discrete graphics card.

It is worth noting that the 9700F has, so far, only been listed on AMD's China website, making it unclear whether it will reach global markets like the US. Team Red has yet to announce official pricing, though online speculation suggests it could be priced between $250 and $290.

Asrock has already confirmed that its 600- and 800-series motherboards, running BIOS version 3.30 (AGESA 1.2.0.3e Patch A) or later, support the new processor.

Another new Zen 5 CPU is the six-core, 12-thread Ryzen 5 9500F. It is currently the slowest Ryzen 9000 Series processor on the market and is now available globally for OEMs, system builders, and DIY enthusiasts. In South Korea, it is listed at 283,000 won (approximately $204).

AMD has also expanded its portfolio with a couple of Zen 4-based processors. The Ryzen 5 7400 and Ryzen 5 7400F both appear to be exclusive to South Korea for now. While the 7400 ships with an integrated RDNA 2 graphics chip, the 7400F does not include an iGPU.

The standard Ryzen 5 7400 features six cores and 12 threads, with a 3.3 GHz base clock, a 4.3 GHz boost clock, 32 MB of L3 cache, and a 65 W TDP. It is priced at 201,000 won (approximately $145). The 7400F is also a six-core, 12-thread CPU but has a slightly higher 3.7 GHz base clock and 4.7 GHz boost clock. Other specifications include 32 MB of L3 cache and a 65 W TDP. It is currently listed at 191,000 won (around $138).

The final new CPU in AMD's lineup is the Zen 3-based Ryzen 5 5600F. It also has six cores and 12 threads, with a 3.0 GHz base clock, a 4.0 GHz boost clock, 32 MB of L3 cache, and a 65 W TDP. Like other AMD processors with the "F" suffix, the 5600F lacks integrated graphics.