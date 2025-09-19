The big picture: As the end-of-life deadline for Windows 10 looms and Windows 11 overtakes it in market share, analysts are speculating about the transition's impact on PC hardware shipments. While tariffs have dampened the effect on overall PC shipments, the gaming subset could experience marked growth over the next few years.

Analysts at Jon Peddie Research predict that shipments of PC gaming hardware will jump by 35% this year. The firm highlights Windows 11 upgrade requirements as the primary factor, but its effect on overall shipments has been muted.

JPR's prediction encompasses gaming desktops, laptops, individual components, and accessories, with total sales potentially reaching $44.5 billion by year's end. The firm expects that over 100 million users will need to at least upgrade their CPUs in the near future, which could lead to millions of full system upgrades.

Microsoft will cease support for Windows 10 on October 14. With Windows 11's high requirements likely leaving millions of systems unable to upgrade, there's speculation about a wave of incoming spending on new hardware. However, market research firm Canalys recently announced that PC shipments stagnated in the second quarter of 2025.

The company's August report cites the impact of the Trump administration's tariffs, as consumers focus their spending on essentials. Canalys believes that growth will remain limited through the end of the decade.

Windows 11 adoption has been slow, but the operating system recently overtook its predecessor, according to StatCounter. Outside of its system requirements, other potential factors holding Windows 11 back include its similarity to Windows 10 and the lack of software that requires the newer OS. Final Fantasy XIV is the only popular PC game that will explicitly drop support for Windows 10 in the near future.

However, Windows 11 has long maintained a notable lead in Steam surveys, suggesting that it might be more popular among gamers. The data might align with Jon Peddie's more optimistic outlook compared to Canalys.

JPR expects annual shipments to remain above $43 billion through 2028. Although the use of entry-level gaming PCs is expected to shrink by 13%, including 10 million users who will exit the market, a few million might upgrade to mid-range or high-end hardware.