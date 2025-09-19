TL;DR: A wave of innovation among US startups is pushing solar-powered driving closer to mainstream reality. Companies are developing vehicles and accessories that harness sunlight to cover a meaningful share of daily travel. In the near future, early adopters may be able to top up their EV batteries using sunlight alone. As these technologies demonstrate their value in real-world use, demand for roof-mounted solar options in commuter and fleet vehicles is expected to grow rapidly.

Aptera Motors, based in Carlsbad, California, has driven much of this momentum by developing a three-wheeled electric vehicle equipped with solar panels that conform to its aerodynamic body. The company tackled this technical challenge in-house after finding commercial solutions inadequate.

The vehicle, set to launch soon at a starting price of about $40,000, can provide up to 40 miles of solar-powered range per day under ideal conditions, such as the high-reflectivity environment of downtown Las Vegas. This capability comes from a 700-watt Never Charge solar array spanning roughly three square meters across the car's surface.

Aptera's breakthrough lies less in radical advances in solar conversion and more in its efficient EV powertrain and advanced power electronics. With a full battery, the lightweight carbon-fiber composite vehicle is projected to achieve up to 400 miles of range before recharging, all while maintaining an ultra-low drag coefficient of 0.13.

Engineering solar panels to withstand highway hazards was a key challenge. Reed Thurber, Aptera's head of solar engineering, told The Wall Street Journal that the team developed a custom, chemically treated glass skin – similar to Gorilla Glass used in smartphones – that is both strong and flexible. The panels are designed to remain functional even if the vehicle's exterior shell suffers damage from hail or flying debris.

Aptera is also supplying its solar panel technology to Telo Trucks, a San Carlos – based startup preparing to launch compact electric pickups. Telo's trucks will feature a 106 kWh battery pack, all-wheel drive, and up to 350 miles of range per charge. Buyers can add optional solar capacity at purchase, with panels integrated into the rooftop cab, bed tonneau cover, or camper shell. Each array produces up to 200 watts under peak sunlight, collectively generating 1 – 2 kWh of energy per day and potentially extending driving range by 15 – 30 miles, depending on location and use.

Telo says nearly a quarter of its roughly 12,000 preorders include the solar option, with pricing for each array ranging from $1,500 to $2,700. Unlike Aptera's ultralight, hyper-efficient three-wheeler, Telo's pickup emphasizes practicality: it offers a truck bed comparable to a Toyota Tacoma while fitting five passengers in a footprint similar to a Mini Cooper.

A third emerging player, DartSolar of Glendale, California, is targeting the aftermarket with roof-rack-mounted solar kits designed for most existing electric vehicles. CEO Omid Sadeghpour conceived the system after noticing how much time his own EV spent parked in the sun.

DartSolar's modular, expandable kits start at around $1,000 for a basic 500-watt unit and scale up to 2,000 watts with a retractable design priced at up to $4,000. The company's 1,000-watt system generates about 5 kWh of electricity per day, adding 10 – 20 miles of range to vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3.

Repairability and customization are key selling points: components can be swapped out easily or even 3D printed using open-source blueprints. However, buyers must also purchase a compatible electric converter, which typically costs an additional $1,000.

Despite these advances, major automakers remain cautious. Jason Marks, chief executive of Telo Trucks, noted that integrating solar hardware and software adds complexity and cost pressures that threaten profitability, making widespread adoption more difficult. Whether the technology moves beyond niche demand will likely depend on early customer satisfaction and continued improvements in solar panel efficiency.

